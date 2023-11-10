Khloe Kardashian shows off her shrinking butt and hips in skin-tight glittery dress for disco-themed Good American shoot

Khloe Kardashian shows off her slim figure in a new ad for her brand.

The Hulu star dons a figure-hugging dress for a new Good American campaign.

Khloe Kardashian dresses up her new Good American drop in a fun new shoot Credit: Instagram/GoodAmerican

The star wore a skintight sequin gown as she posed on the disco-themed set Credit: Instagram/Khloe Kardashian/GregsWells

Khloe, 39, shared a glamorous post on Instagram on Wednesday showing off some of her new range.

In the photos, the Kardashian star posed for the camera in a disco setting with shiny black floors, long black curtains and silver balloons.

Khloe tied her blonde hair back and wore a full face of makeup to accentuate her eyes and pouty lips.

The celebrity wore a full-length black dress with a high neckline and long sleeves.

Every inch of the gown was covered in sequins, and clung to her body as the light emphasized her curves.

However, compared to her larger butt size in the 2010s, Khloe’s curves look much less dramatic than before.

Rumors suggest that Khloe had to undergo BBL (Brazilian Butt Lift), which involved getting implants to make her butt look bigger.

Khloe strongly denied the rumors, but another dramatic transformation occurred when her rear appeared to shrink, revealing that her rumored implants may have been removed.

When Khloe attended the screening of The Kardashians season one finale in June 2022, fans were convinced the BBL rumor was overturned after seeing her tiny backside.

Where did Khloe go?

Khloe began raising concerns last year over her drastic weight loss following her ex Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal.

Even Khloe’s older sister Kim shared her family’s concern over her weight loss.

“You look so thin,” she told Khloe during an episode of The Kardashians.

She added that her younger sisters have also started to lose weight, adding: “Not that I’m trying to pick on them, but Kendall and Kylie said they were a little worried about you because you’re really She looks thin and I said I think she’s a little stressed.”

Khloe appeared to be smiling to herself, and asked: “And Kendall said this? Model? Wow.”

Kim continued, “I said, ‘No guys, it’s OK.’ I said, ‘You have every right to be worried but I’m telling you, he’s OK.’

Khloe appeared to celebrate her sisters’ concern, raising her leg in the air and doing a little dance.

Later in the episode, Kim was criticized for claiming that Khloé looked “skinnier than ever” during a Met Gala fitting.

changing faces

As well as worrying fans over her weight loss, Khloe has also fueled speculation that plastic surgery is behind her appearance.

In June 2021, she confirmed that she would be getting a nose job and botox, but many fans believe that she has had multiple surgeries in addition to the confirmed surgeries.

Recently, fans of the star expressed dismay that Khloe’s look seems to have changed after comparing her current appearance to an old photo in which she was just 22.

On Reddit, one person lamented: “I look at a picture like this and it makes me so sad. Because wow Khloe looks absolutely stunning. Hourglass figure, pale skin and gorgeous brown eyes.” Also tall and attractive.”

The poster continued: “Imagine if that Family “Accepted her beauty and instilled confidence in her from an early age instead of doing the exact opposite.”

Another agreed: “Khloe was naturally so beautiful! It’s so sad that she was bullied so much that she had to undergo extreme plastic surgery.”

Khloe’s curves look a lot less dramatic, after fans say she’s reversed her rumored BBL Credit: Greg Swales

Fans have lamented Khloe’s alleged changes, and criticized her family for ‘bullying’ her into changing her appearance. Credit: Getty