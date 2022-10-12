Khloe Kardashian shows off her shrunken arms in new behind-the-scenes photo from Hulu show after her drastic weight loss

KHLOE Kardashian showed off her shrunken arms in a behind-the-scenes photo from her family’s Hulu TV series.

The 38-year-old flaunted her slim figure in a snap shared by the Kardashians’ official Instagram page.

instagram

Khloe Kardashian showed off her slender arms in a behind-the-scenes photo from her Hulu show The Kardashians[/caption]

instagram

The reality TV star is no stranger to sharing seriously glam photos on social media[/caption]

In the snap, Khloé can be seen doing her hair and makeup before stepping in front of the camera to discuss her latest antics.

As the photo was taken from the side, you can see the mother of two’s flat stomach and slender arms thanks to her nude mini dress.

As one woman combed the side of Khloé’s hair, another woman wiggled across her face to make sure the reality TV star looked perfect for her next scene.

Kardashian fans were quick to like and comment on the post.

One person wrote, “What a phenomenal transformation! while another said: “she is gorgeous.”

Someone else commented: “Wow @khloekardashian is so handsome @kardashianshulu.”

Another fan added, “I love Khloe so much and she’s gorgeous,” while another simply said, “Gorgeous.”

However, many people have also expressed concern over Khloe’s weight loss in recent months.

In her last Instagram post, she wore an all-black halter jumpsuit, complete with black leather thigh-high boots.

The Hulu star posed giving sultry glances at the camera and turned to the side as she stood in a doorway showing off her sideways boobs in the outfit.

Khloe’s honey blonde hair flowed down to her waist, as she showed off every angle of her body.

In another photo, Khloe rested her head in her hand while leaning on the door, showing off her small wrists.

SUPPORTERS CONCERNED

Her fans shared their fears over her drastic weight loss in the comments as one person said, “Khloe is very thin. But still beautiful.

“Wow you are so skinny!” another shocked fan wrote.

Another pleaded: “Khlo I know you’ve been stressed but please take some calories.”

Khloé also showed off her shrunken figure at different Paris Fashion Week events recently.

While Khloé went all out for her various ensembles, others zeroed in on the mother-of-two’s seemingly slimmer looks with one writing: “I may be overthinking this but she has l look way too thin in front.”

A slew of other people also questioned the Revenge Body alum’s chiseled jawline as fans constantly worried about her shrunken frame.

WEIGHTLOSS

Khloé opened up about her weight loss during an interview with Hot Ones in June.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star sat down with host Sean Evans for the spicy chicken challenge.

The reality stunned in her bright pink suit with sparkly pants to match her appearance.

Sean posted a photo of her back as she lifted weights.

FEEL EMPOWERED

The E! The star revealed: “I’ve been training to chisel my body more. I like muscles.

“I don’t like being just thin. It’s really rewarding. »

She continued, “I feel a sense of accomplishment after my workouts. Knowing that I work on parts of my body.

Khloé described her workout routine and said, “We push and pull a lot. But each time, we start with cardio for five minutes.

“Either we will do full-body days, or we will focus on upper or lower abs. The abs are always involved.

She concluded: “A lot of planks, a lot of push-ups. We use a lot of weight. Nothing is really calisthenics. A little bit of everything. »

instagram

The mum-of-two shared many snaps from her recent trip to Paris for Fashion Week[/caption]

Instagram/khloekardashian

Fans expressed concern over Khloe’s shrinking frame[/caption]

Instagram/kimkardashian

Khloe with her famous sisters Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner[/caption]