Khloe Kardashian shows off her slim waist in a cut-out bodycon dress as she parties with rumored new man Michele Morrone

KHLOE Kardashian was spotted partying with her new man, Michele Morrone, after welcoming her second child with cheating ex Tristan Thompson.

A steamy photo of Khloe getting up close and personal with the 365 Days actor backstage at the Dolce & Gabbana show in Milan sparked rumors there could be something more.

Rear grid

Khloe Kardashian stepped out to party with Michele Morrone in an all-white bodycon dress for Dolce & Gabbana[/caption]

Instagram/iammichelemorroneofficial

Michele reportedly couldn’t take her eyes off Khloe at the after party[/caption]

Khloe, 38, attended the Dolce & Gabbana show’s after-party dressed in white and showing off her toned abs and slim waistline.

A video clip has circulated online of Michele, 31, also attending the after party and staring at Khloe.

With the party lights flashing, a camera caught the back of allegedly Michele’s head as he began with a silhouette of Khloe across the room as she held a drink in her hand.

As the clip went viral, fans got excited at the prospect of the couple together.

Learn more about Khloe Kardashian WOW KLO Khloe flaunts a super-slim waist in a sparkly corset at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show “I JUDGE !” Khloe slammed for leaving her newborn baby at home while she cuddled the actor

A fan posted of the clip: “Please I ship it so hard! This woman deserves a real man!

A second fan begged, “They need to get together.”

A third commented: “I see them as a couple.”

Yet a fourth said, “Tristan who?

TRISTAN WHO?

Ahead of the videos from the party, Khloe wrapped up on the PDA in a backstage photo with Michele during the show.

Michele appeared as if he was about to kiss Khloe on the cheek and casually held a glass of white wine in his other hand.

Khloe and Michele also sat side by side in the front row for the duration of the show and could be spotted mingling at the after party.

ROCKY PATH

Khloe packing on the PDA with Michele comes as she leaves 31-year-old Tristan.

The NBA star first cheated on Khloe just days before giving birth to their daughter, True, in 2018.

Several videos have emerged online of Tristan apparently cheating on Khloe with other women.

He was still in the delivery room with Khloe for the birth of their daughter, but she called him a “piece of shit” in a Keeping Up With the Kardashians confessional.

However, Khloe decided to give her baby daddy another chance for the sake of their new daughter.

WILD RELATIONS

Several months later, he was spotted leaving a Hollywood nightclub with a mysterious group of women.

In February 2019, Khloe suffered one of her most public upsets after Tristan was caught “kissing” with Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods.

As a result, Jordyn was ostracized by the Kardashian family and Khloe ended things with Tristan.

With the pandemic in 2020, the two reconciled as they were quarantined with their daughter.

However, it emerged that Tristan had been embroiled in another scandal with model Sydney Chase.

A blind Khloe didn’t find out until he was publicly exposed by his own mistress.

During a podcast appearance, Sydney claimed they had hung out “multiple times” and “done it all”.

However, Sydney maintained that Tristan told her at the time that he was single, and she ended their affair once she learned he was in fact still with Khloe.

But she also claimed during an Instagram Live that Tristan sent her dirty texts, and even told her that Khloe was “not her type”.

THE FINAL STRAW

Things really came to a head when court documents revealed last year that Tristan slept with Maralee Nichols on the night of his 30th birthday in Houston, Texas.

A love child scandal erupted when the pregnant fitness model sued him for child support payments, and Tristan took a DNA test.

The results confirmed he was the father of Maralee’s son, Theo, who was born in December 2021.

He was never candid with Khloe, with whom he had an exclusive relationship at the time of the affair.

Instead, she learned about it through court documents that have been publicly disclosed.

Tristan issued a public apology, but Khloe didn’t take it back.

BABY NUMBER TWO

Given their tumultuous past, many fans were shocked to learn over the summer that Khloe and Tristan had welcomed another child together via surrogate.

However, a rep for Khloe confirmed the baby was conceived in November, shortly before she finally broke up with her cheating ex.

A statement from the rep said, “Khloe is incredibly grateful to the amazing surrogate for such a beautiful blessing.”

During the premiere of The Kardashians’ second season on Hulu, fans got a glimpse of Khloe’s wild journey as she welcomed her second baby.

Even Kim was shocked when Khloe first told her she was having another baby with Tristan.

‘OH MY GOD’

Fans watched during the first episode of series two of The Kardashians as the mother-of-four stood in stunned silence after finding out her sister had undergone an embryo transfer.

Kim could be heard telling Khloe that Tristan’s cheating was “the biggest sign” for them not having a baby before she broke the news.

Speaking on the phone, the SKIMS owner was left in shock when her younger sister revealed it was too late – and already on the move.

“But if that’s not the biggest sign of not having a baby with this human being…” Kim could be heard saying, before Khloe chimed in.

“I have a little problem,” she confessed, and as Kim tried to tell her she was busy filming, Khloe begged to be taken off speakerphone.

In an on-camera confessional, Khloe explained that was the moment she told her sister they had done an embryo transfer with a surrogate just “a few days” before.

Placing her hand over her mouth, Kim could be seen in stunned silence before finally whispering to herself, “Oh my god.”

The new series began with Khloe addressing cheating and her new baby for the first time.

She took a deep breath before saying, “There’s something I need to talk about.

“That day when you were filming with Kim about Tristan and found out that Tristan was having a baby with someone else, there was just something I wasn’t ready to talk about.

Learn about the American sun SLIM-KIM Kim shows off her tiny waist in a tight white dress after a major weight loss

“I don’t even want to cry but, Tristan and I – I don’t even know if I mean Tristan and I – I have another baby.”

She continued, choking back tears, “And obviously it’s really, really private and I don’t want it to come out because I want to protect my mental well-being as well as surrogates and all that.”

Getty

Khloe packs on public PDA with Michele as she moves on from ex Tristan Thompson[/caption]

Rear grid

Khloe was also seen sitting next to Michele in the front row for the duration of the show[/caption]

Hulu

Fans beg Khloe and Michele to reunite after she just welcomed her second baby via surrogate with Tristan[/caption]