Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Her Toned Abs in a Sexy Denim Bikini: ‘Denim Swim’

Who would have thought that a denim bikini could be so beautiful? Khloe Kardashian just convinced We Jean can work for swimwear after modeling a new model from her Good American brand.

“Denim Swim @GoodAmerican,” the reality star, 38, captioned a carousel posted via Instagram on Tuesday, August 2, which showed her rocking the sexy look in a mirror.

First, Kardashian shared a clip of herself posing in the swimsuit, which features a push-up top and high-waisted bottom. The Strong looks better naked The author is seen fidgeting with her hair as she gives the camera different angles of her toned bikini body. Next, Kardashian shared a selfie showing off her abs.

“Sickening”, Kardashian’s best friend Malika Haqq written in the comments section. Scott Disick commented, “Damn Gina. »

The hot shot comes after the California native shared a slew of swimsuit photos from her recent birthday vacation.

“I swear I’m almost done with vacation pics,” Kardashian captioned a slideshow of herself taking a bath in a cobalt blue two-piece. “My nieces won’t let me live and take my content,” said the revenge body alum said of North West and Penelope Disick, who photobombed their famous aunt in a photo.

Kardashian celebrated her 38th birthday with a dreamy beach getaway alongside her family.

« Wheels Up on Kylie Air Kamp KoKo is underway,” the Kardashians star teased the trip via Instagram on July 9, sharing footage as she and daughter True, 4, posed over her sister. Kylie Jennerof the private jet before their trip.

As the Hulu personality boarded the plane, she was greeted with a sweet birthday cake, mimosas and lots of balloons and flower arrangements. The former E! Star was joined on the plane by True – who she shares with her ex Tristan Thompson – and his brother Rob Kardashian. Rob’s 5-year-old daughter Dream was also on the guest list.

Kim Kardashian was also in attendance as she and Khloé posted matching bikini photos on July 10.

We Weekly confirmed last month that Khloé was expecting her second child, a baby boy, with Thompson, 31, via a gestational carrier. The Chicago Bulls player also shares his 5-year-old son Prince with Jordan Craig and her son Theo, 7 months, with Maralee Nichols.

“We can confirm that True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to surrogate extraordinaire for such a beautiful blessing,” a rep for Khloé said. We July 13. “We would like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family. »

