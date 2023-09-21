Khloe Kardashian shows off “indentation” on her cheek after melanoma removal

“For those who don’t know, I had a skin cancer scare on my face,” she wrote at the beginning of one of her Instagram Stories on September 19.

The businesswoman revealed that Dr. Garth Fisher was the one who removed the tumor, ensuring that she was completely cancer-free.

She thanked the specialist, saying, “(He also) did a great… wonderful job of making my scar as small and beautiful as possible.”

Before continuing, he published a ‘selfie’ in which you can see “a small spot of melanoma” that was removed. He said, “Yes, that little spot that I thought for about a year was a pimple.”

This is what melanoma looked like on Khloe Kardashian’s face.

This is what Khloe Kardashian’s face looks like with a “cleft”

Continuing her story, ‘Coco’, as her loved ones call her, uploaded a snapshot showing how she looked after the surgery.

“I know it sounds crazy and huge, which it was, but for good cause,” she commented on a photo of herself wearing the bandage.

He added, “Fisher made sure to protect the stitches and made sure everything was as flat as possible so there was no stretch in the scar, the incision area, and we tried to avoid keloids as much as possible.”

Khloe Kardashian looks like this after the operation that removed her skin cancer.

Once the wound healed, Khloe Kardashian was left with a “huge scar” on her cheek, which she showed off in a pair of open postcards.

“I’m certainly not complaining because I’d rather have a cleft than melanoma any day,” she admitted, before expressing her gratitude to “all the doctors” who have helped her in her fight.

The 39-year-old ‘The Kardashians’ star revealed that she is currently filling in the spots with cosmetic injections.

“By the way, I have waited for more than nine months to get it filled. “Patience is everything and of course, we have to make sure medically that everything is safe,” he explained.

Khloe Kardashian has a “cleft” on her face.

“I look crazy in these pictures, but I’m so happy that my face is slowly healing, ha! “I don’t even know how to express it,” he said.

Khloe Kardashian is undergoing treatment to eliminate a “cleft” on her face.

khloe kardashian calls

The member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan took the opportunity to urge her followers to check their skin to prevent or detect melanoma or any other disease.

“I never thought this little spot would turn into skin cancer and I can’t imagine what could have happened if I hadn’t gone to the doctor to show it,” she reflected.

She added, “Paying attention to our skin and any changes that occur in it and in our bodies, no matter how small, is very important.”

Khloe, the youngest of the Kardashian sisters, turned 38 on June 27 and received many wishes on her birthday.

One of them was from her plastic surgeon, Dr. Raj Kanodia, who dedicated warm words to her on their special date via Instagram. Khloe responded with a nose emoticon, repeating the message in her Stories, “Thank you for my perfect (nose).”

A year ago, Khloe confirmed during the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ reunion special with Andy Cohen that she had rhinoplasty.

Last April, they addressed the topic again, according to a post from her surgeon on her Instagram feed. Khloe explained that the operation was performed “a few weeks after True’s first birthday,” which turned 4 a few months ago.

“3 years after closed rhinoplasty without any scars,” the doctor said in the post, where Khloe is seen in a fun photo. Raj Kanodia said, “I am happy to fulfill his wish.”

Both Khloe and her primary surgeon said the recovery was quick and easy “like a breeze.”

Khloe’s physical transformation in recent years has given much to discuss, as many have said that she looks completely different from when the Kardashian-Jenner family started gaining popularity.

Rumors suggest that the Good American founder has had countless cosmetic renovations, however, she has only confirmed her nose surgery.

Khloe admitted she was hurt by the speculation surrounding her drastic physical transformation.

“It used to bother me when people would say I had 12 face implants,” she said on the ‘Dear Media Not Skinny But Not Fat’ podcast.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, do I have them?’ He said, “I was like, ‘This is crazy.’

The fact that he has lost more than 28 pounds over time since he decided to change his lifestyle and focus on daily workouts is documented in his book ‘Strong Looks Better Naked’, published in 2015 .

The sister of Kim, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie says she has only had one operation and that was rhinoplasty.

Speaking with Amanda Hirsch on the ‘Not Skinny But Not Fat’ podcast, Khloe said, “As far as more surgery, it’s not going to happen anytime soon. It feels amazing later in life, but I am fine now.”

The socialite has also commented on the harsh comparisons made to her sisters. “In fact, throughout my life the pressure of being perfect and living up to others’ standards of how I should look, the constant ridicule and judgment, has been very difficult to bear,” she explained on her social network in April 2021.

“Khloe is the fat sister.” “Khloe is the ugly sister.” The businesswoman said on that occasion, “Her father must not be her real father because he looks so different.”

