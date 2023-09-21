Khloe Kardashian shows off “indentation” on her cheek after melanoma removal

“For those who don’t know, I had a skin cancer scare on my face,” she wrote at the beginning of one of her Instagram Stories on September 19.

The businesswoman revealed that Dr. Garth Fisher was the one who removed the tumor, ensuring that she was completely cancer-free.

She thanked the specialist, saying, “(He also) did a great… wonderful job of making my scar as small and beautiful as possible.”

Before continuing, he published a ‘selfie’ in which you can see “a small spot of melanoma” that was removed. He said, “Yes, that little spot that I thought for about a year was a pimple.”

This is what melanoma looked like on Khloe Kardashian’s face. Credit , Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

This is what Khloe Kardashian’s face looks like with a “cleft”

Continuing her story, ‘Coco’, as her loved ones call her, uploaded a snapshot showing how she looked after the surgery.

“I know it sounds crazy and huge, which it was, but for good cause,” she commented on a photo of herself wearing the bandage.

He added, “Fisher made sure to protect the stitches and made sure everything was as flat as possible so there was no stretch in the scar, the incision area, and we tried to avoid keloids as much as possible.”

Khloe Kardashian looks like this after the operation that removed her skin cancer. Credit , Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Once the wound healed, Khloe Kardashian was left with a “huge scar” on her cheek, which she showed off in a pair of open postcards.

“I’m certainly not complaining because I’d rather have a cleft than melanoma any day,” she admitted, before expressing her gratitude to “all the doctors” who have helped her in her fight.

The 39-year-old ‘The Kardashians’ star revealed that she is currently filling in the spots with cosmetic injections.

“By the way, I have waited for more than nine months to get it filled. “Patience is everything and of course, we have to make sure medically that everything is safe,” he explained.

Khloe Kardashian has a “cleft” on her face. Credit , Khloe Kardashian has a “cleft” on her face.

“I look crazy in these pictures, but I’m so happy that my face is slowly healing, ha! “I don’t even know how to express it,” he said.

Khloe Kardashian is undergoing treatment to eliminate a “cleft” on her face. Credit , Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

The member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan took the opportunity to urge her followers to check their skin to prevent or detect melanoma or any other disease.

“I never thought this little spot would turn into skin cancer and I can’t imagine what could have happened if I hadn’t gone to the doctor to show it,” she reflected.

She added, “Paying attention to our skin and any changes that occur in it and in our bodies, no matter how small, is very important.”