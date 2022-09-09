Khloe Kardashian shows off sexy Talentless bra and shorts donated by Scott Disick after fans slam their relationship

KHLOE Kardashian showed off the sexy new merchandise Scott Disick gave her.

It comes after fans slammed their close relationship following ‘scary’ comments from Scott, 39.

On Instagram on Friday, Khloe, 38, showed off a new ensemble she had received from Talentless, which is Scott’s “affordable luxury” clothing brand.

The Hulu star revealed he sent her a t-shirt, two pairs of skimpy shorts, a bra top and a pair of socks – all in the same shade of burnt orange.

Khloe photographed the product on her marble kitchen counter, but didn’t add any text to explain the recent gifts from Scott, who is her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s ex.

Scott and Kourtney, 43, are also parents to Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7.

Because the Poosh founder shares three children with the clothing company founder, they are still in each other’s lives.

But the two exes fell out last year as Scott complained of being ostracized by the family as Kourtney’s romance with Travis Barker intensified.

Nonetheless, Khloe remained friends with the Flip It Like Disick alum, and she could be seen at his house several times during The Kardashians’ first season.

Many followers of the famous family have criticized their continued friendship following a series of seemingly flirtatious moves by Scott.

During the first season of The Kardashians, the Good American founder asked him if he wanted a snack, like a gummy bear, as she showed him around the pantry of her epic new home.

Scott replied, “Only if it fits in your mouth.

“And you know what I’m talking about. »

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alums then laughed at the cheeky joke.

In another scene, Scott suggested he would “hire” Khloe as a “topless maid” as she cleaned up Scott’s dog mess on the floor.

A viewer on social media asked “Why does Scott have to be scary every episode? It’s not funny? »

Fans even slammed Scott for “flirting” with Khloe on Instagram after leaving suggestive comments under her sexy photos.

COULD THIS BE LOVE?

Some Kardashian fanatics took the remarks as hints that Scott might be secretly in love with his ex’s sister.

In July, he fueled those rumors by gifting her $350 worth of romantic red roses for her 38th birthday.

However, Khloe described Scott as her “best friend” and clarified that he was like a “brother” to her.

