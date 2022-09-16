Khloe Kardashian slammed for ‘extreme editing’ in Christmas-themed photo with mom Kris Jenner, daughter True and niece Dream

FANS have slammed Khloe Kardashian for snapping a Christmas-themed photo with her mother, Kris Jenner, daughter True and niece Dream.

Khloe, 38, and her mum, Kris, 66, have announced their partnership with The Children’s Place.

In the Instagram photo, the whole family appeared wearing the same Christmas-themed pajamas.

They were sitting on the steps of the circular staircase.

True, four, covered her head in a red Santa hat, while Rob Kardashian’s daughter Dream, five, wore reindeer antlers on top of her head.

Khloe shelled the camera as she sat between her daughter and niece.

The Kardashian matriarch wrote, “Join me in one of my favorite traditions and get your family vacation pajamas from The Children’s Place. Now on the link in my bio. »

Critics jumped to the comments section and slammed Khloe and her mom for their “extreme editing” of the family photo.

One reviewer said, “OOF! What happened here? This is the worst editing I have ever seen! »

Another reviewer added, “Am I the only one who sees this photo not being very good? What is that strange piece of hair on Khloe’s neck? »

A third reviewer mentioned, “The editing on this is so sloppy! Perfect white teeth and not a line, or a freckle, on anyone’s forehead! »

A fourth reviewer chimed in, “Kris, where are your wrinkles?” »

KRIS WITHOUT MAKEUP

Fans had a different reaction when they saw the 66-year-old reality star without makeup.

While promoting the Kris collection of her Kylie cosmetics, Kris flaunted her unglamorous cheeks and forehead.

Viewers noticed the bare-faced TV personality and jumped into the comments section to congratulate her.

One fan said, “The makeup-free look is really beautiful. I like this ! »

Another fan said, “I think Kris looks gorgeous even without makeup. »

TRISTAN’S SCANDAL

Meanwhile, Khloe and Tristan Thompson, 31, welcomed their second child – whose name has yet to be revealed – via surrogate in August.

Khloe hasn’t been seen publicly with her newborn son, nor has she shared photos of True’s little brother.

She decided to have a second baby with her former partner via surrogate before Tristan’s cheating scandal came to light.

The Chicago Bulls player fathered a love child with his former mistress Maralee Nichols, 31, last year when he was believed to be in an exclusive relationship with Khloe.

Maralee gave birth to their baby boy in December 2021, but she claimed Tristan has still not met their eight-month-old son Theo.

Recently, Khloe and Tristan were spotted at the same birthday party for singer Beyonce, 41.

Fans jumped online as soon as they saw footage of the two attending the same event and claimed they were “definitely working things out.”

