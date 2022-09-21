Khloe Kardashian slammed for over-the-top celebration that’s ‘bad for the environment’ on 4-year-old True’s first day of school

KHLOE Kardashian has come under fire for her over-the-top and environmentally unfriendly celebration of True’s first day of school.

The Kardashian star never spares any expense when it comes to her daughter.

Khloe, 38, reposted a video of a company that makes balloons and other photo backdrops and more.

The clip showed a wall of what appeared to be crayons with balloons sticking out of them.

The words “First Day of School” were written in letter balloons and there were crayons and other decorations that featured phrases like ‘pre-K’.

The Good American founder added the caption, “Still not okay with True being in school. The balloons made things easier. »

On the decorators’ Instagram, fans shared their reactions to the decor.

Many commented on how “beautiful” and “cute” it was.

Some, however, seemed to take issue with the decorations.

“I’m sure the ridiculous amount of balloons they constantly use can’t be good for the environment. But hey, Instagram looks good,” wrote one reviewer.

The brand that designed the backdrop chimed in, assuring fans it was more Earth-aware than it seemed.

“They are put to good use, when popped we use them as stuffing for dog beds, but these balloons are also biodegradable,” they wrote.

Khloe has been sharing more from True lately.

TOO CUTE!

She recently shared a sweet photo of her daughter and niece Dream pairing fairy tutus.

True sported a lavender leotard with a frilly tutu, purple and blue sneakers and purple socks.

The toddler completed the look with purple fairy wings and a butterfly wand and wore her black curly hair in pigtails.

Dream, the daughter of Khloe’s brother Rob, with Blac Chyna, 34, wore the same ensemble but in a bright pink color.

She coordinated her attire with pale pink and gray sneakers and pale pink socks, mirroring True’s outfit.

The five-year-old girl styled her curly black hair in a ponytail with the two front locks in braids.

The girls admired each other’s costumes as several snaps showed them smiling at each other.

A photo also showed them holding hands with their backs turned to the camera to show off their fairy wings.

Khloe captioned the post: “Once upon a time, in a land far away, there were two little fairies. »

Rob, 35, commented on his daughter and niece’s wardrobe, writing: ‘Fairy party’ with lots of smiling and heart-shaped emojis and fairy emojis.

Her sweet post came just hours after Hulu released a preview for the next season of The Kardashians.

In the emotional teaser, fans saw Khloe crying over her ex, Tristan Thompson, who repeatedly cheated on her.

EMOTIONAL ROLLER COAST

In a clip from the Season 2 premiere of Hulu’s family series, The Kardashians, Khloe got emotional as she described her feelings about having a second child with the NBA star.

Last season, Khloe discovered Tristan’s affair with fitness model Maralee Nichols, who became pregnant with his child.

The revelation came shortly after Khloe and Tristan, 31, conceived a child via surrogate, although viewers had no idea at the time.

During the special preview For the first episode, which airs Thursday, Khloe tearfully confessed to her family, “There’s something I’m ready to talk about. Tristan and I are having another baby.

As she spoke, images of Khloe with True and Tristan flashed across the screen.

She continued, “It’s supposed to be a really exciting time, and it’s just a different experience…”

Finally, mother Kris Jenner, 66, admits: “It’s hard to see her suffer. »

The preview ends with Khloe confessing, “It’s been a tough time in my life.

“But this is the start of something positive, joyful and beautiful. »

