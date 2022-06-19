Khloe Kardashian Slams Dating Rumors After Tristan Thompson Split

Love the single life. Khloe Kardashian said rumors that she would be dating again after her split from Tristan Thompson are false.

The conversation started on the Instagram gossip account DeuxMoi, which received an anonymous submission claiming that the Good American founder, 37, was “seeing another NBA player.” The KardashianSocial fan account shared screenshots on Friday, June 17 via Instagram, adding, “Who knows if it’s true and I know she doesn’t need anyone but I CAN’T WAIT for her to have someone like Kravis and Kete one day because I know she will!”

Khloé appreciated the kind message, but she said the report was not accurate. “Definitely NOT True!!! I love you! Thanks for the kind wishes but I don’t see anyone,” she commented via Instagram on Saturday, June 18.

The Strong looks better naked The author added: “I’m happy to focus on my daughter and myself for a while.”

She shares daughter True, 4, with Thompson, 31. Although the latter two separated at the end of 2021, Khloé is reliving the drama of the breakup with The Kardashians. As the first season of the new reality show showed Kim Kardashian find happiness with pete davidson and Kourtney Kardashian trying to have children with Travis BarkerKhloé’s romantic arc ended in heartbreak.

“It was definitely a tough episode, but there’s so much beauty in seeing how close my family is,” she admitted via Twitter on Thursday, June 16, following the release of the season 1 finale. on Hulu. “We will always stay together and we will love each other deeply.”

The episode focused on the aftermath of the family learning that the NBA star was being sued for child support by Maralee Nichols, who he admitted to having slept with in court documents. He was still dating the reality TV star at the time.

“I find out what Tristan is doing with the rest of the world,” Khloé explained in a confessional during the episode. “A courtesy would be not to, but okay, if you do, you’re not even going to let me know before the rest of the world?” It’s just another slap in the face. It’s humiliating.

The athlete’s lawsuit first came to light in December 2021, and We Weekly confirmed later that month that Nichols, 31, had given birth to son Theo. Thompson later confirmed his paternity via social media in January, issuing a public apology to Khloé, but sources have exclusively said We earlier this month that he has no active role in the life of his baby boy.

“Tristan is very absent from Theo’s life. He has not met Theo or initiated any meetings,” an insider said. “He has no immediate plans to meet his son face to face.”

Thompson “also has not been in communication with Maralee and has not sent her any child support money to date,” the source added. “This aspect has not yet been legally resolved.”

