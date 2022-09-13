Khloe Kardashian slams troll who asks when she’s with kids

Stop the mom-shamers. Khloe Kardashian fired back at a troll who questioned the way she is raising her two children.

“When do you spend time with your children? a social media user asked the Good American co-founder, 38, in the comments to an Instagram post on Monday, September 12.

The keeping up with the Kardashians alum has often stood up to people who have tried to mother-shame him, starting when his daughter True, now 4, was just a few months old. When a troll claimed in July 2018 that the then child – whom she shares with her ex Tristan Thompson — was “not cute at all,” the Hulu personality slammed them for sharing such a “disgusting” comment.

“What self-respecting adult would comment on a child’s appearance?” What kind of disgusting human being are you? It’s pathetic that you are so miserable in your life,” she wrote on Twitter at the time. “[I have] no respect for people like that. People are entitled to their own feelings, but why the hell would you tweet this and if you have to, why would you tag me? »

In March 2021, the Strong looks better naked the author explained that she and her sisters – Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner — do their best to support each other as non-judgmental mothers. “There are always challenges raising children, but I’m so lucky to have such a strong family support group,” Khloé told Australia. quite gritty reviewed at the time. “We also know that we have individual families and don’t like to give a lot of advice unless it’s asked.”

She continued: “We are never ashamed of mum. We hate a shameful.

During the interview, the former revenge body the host explained that she doesn’t let her busy schedule keep her from focusing on being a mother. “We will always have dinner together before doing her bedtime routine,” Khloé said. “The most fulfilling part of motherhood is watching True grow into her own person. Hear her voice and see her use her voice more and more.

We Weekly confirmed earlier this year that the reality star was expecting baby no. 2 with Thompson, 31, via surrogate. The off-on couple’s son arrived in August and Khloé opened up about raising two kids for the first time in an interview with She. “I know it’s cliché, but I love everything [about being a parent], even the hard parts,” she told the outlet last month. “My kids challenge me as a person and to be able to turn little people into truly amazing people is an honor and a gift. We need to take these roles seriously, especially today, with the degree of accessibility children have and the information they are exposed to at such a young age.

The California native added: “It’s super scary, but I take my job very seriously. I love him so much.”

Last month, a source said exclusively We than Khloé – who is the primary parent of the two children following his 2021 split from the NBA player and his paternity scandal with Maralee Nichols – is on cloud nine after the birth of his son. “Khloé and the baby are doing great,” the insider shared in August. “She is thrilled and soaks up everything. … Everyone is just happy to have the baby at home.”