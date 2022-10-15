Khloe Kardashian sparks concern as she shows off shrinking waistline in tight all-black outfit for new Good American ad

KHLOE Kardashian has fans worried after showing off her shrunken waist in a new ad.

The Kardashians star was pictured in a tight all-black outfit that showed off her little tummy.

Khloe shows off her slim figure surrounded by her Good American jeans[/caption]

As Her Stomach Shrinks, Fan Concern Only Grows[/caption]

Khloe, 38, shared the announcement on her Instagram Stories.

In this one, she crossed her legs while lying on her back.

The Good American co-founder donned a black outfit with leather pants, while completing the moody look with matching boots.

Khloe stretched out her arms and gave the camera a sultry look.

She sat in the center of the circle made of denim jeans from her fashion line.

But all the fans could focus on her pencil-thin figure.

WEIGHT WATCHERS

Fans have lamented Khloe’s missing curves since the TV personality’s drastic weight loss over the past few years.

“Very unhealthy,” one person online noted. “I hate the unrealistic and unattainable standards she promotes.”

Another added: “So many pics of her body being aggressive as much as she can so her ribs and bones are showing…She doesn’t need to do this to look good and it sends a shitty message to its subscribers…”

A third noted: “I’m all about body positivity and working out to feel better, but there comes a time when it’s worrying, and I think the time is right.”

While a fourth pointed out: “It’s going too far… it feels like we’re going back to the toxic lean era of the 90s-2000s.”

SKINNY SISTERS

But although Kourtney seems to have embraced her slim feminine figure, a source close to the reality star told The US Sun exclusively that she thinks her sisters have gone too far with their skimpy frames.

Kim, 41, has lost more than 20 pounds since the start of the summer, while Khloe has lost 60 pounds over the past four years.

Unlike her sisters, Kourtney gushed over her weight gain after undergoing her intense IVF treatments.

The Kardashian pal claimed, “Kourtney likes to point out that you can’t get near Kim or Khloe mid-afternoon because they’re both so hungry they just laugh at anybody.”