Khloe Kardashian sparks fear after posting and deleting video of her extremely thin face as she drowns in ‘tight’ jeans

KHLOE Kardashian has fans once again fearing for her health, as the super slim model appeared to be swallowed up by her new line of jeans and denim tops.

The Good American co-founder posted a video showing off the new fads, then quickly deleted it amid the uproar.

However, the video is still posted to the company’s reels section on its Instagram page.

In the brief clip, Khloe, 38, showed off her cropped denim jacket and lace-up denim jeans.

“I love this jacket,” the Kardashian star told the camera. “I like that it’s short enough that you can also wear it as a top, like me. »

Khloe then revealed that she had nothing under the jacket, but her next sighting seemed a bit strange.

“It’s super snug,” she said, rocking her body back and forth. “And it hits at the smallest part of your waist, so that’s perfect. »

However, in the video, the jacket looked anything but perfect on her slim figure.

Instead of looking fitted, the jeans and jacket felt very baggy.

The model also had an obvious size gap between her and her baggy jeans.

Online, fans expressed concerns about her slim figure.

One reviewer said: “Okay, I’m getting skinny, but the ribcage thing is worrying? Can’t that sound healthy? »

Another reviewer added: “Very unhealthy. I hate the unrealistic and unobtainable standards she promotes. »

A third noted: “I’m all about body positivity and working out to feel better, but there comes a time when it’s worrying, and I think the time is right. »

CONTROVERSIAL KITCHEN

Recently, Khloe’s private chef revealed the businesswoman’s dietary restrictions, which may have contributed to her drastic weight loss.

Celebrity cook Khristianne Uy, known as Chef K, revealed to The New York Times that she spent several years working for the reality TV star and her famous family.

When it comes to Khloe, it’s all chicken.

“Only white meat,” revealed chef K.

Fans have speculated that Khloe’s weight loss was due to the stress of ex Tristan Thompson’s scandal with his mistress, Maralee Nichols, who gave birth to his third child, Theo.

Khloe’s second child with Tristan was conceived in November 2021, just days before the former couple split over their love child scandal.

