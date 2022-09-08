Khloe Kardashian sparks major concern after fans spot ‘strange’ details on her face in new unedited photos

KHLOE Kardashian has sparked concern among fans after she was spotted with a large bandage on her face.

The reality star, 38, was seen with the bandage on her left cheek as she went rollerblading with her sisters in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Khloe joined Kim, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie at the Moonlight Roller Skating Rink, most likely to film an episode of the second season of their reality show, The Kardashians.

The mother-of-two wore a baggy black hoodie and sweats paired with slides for the casual outing.

Fans, however, were distracted by a large, flesh-colored bandage on the lower half of his left cheek.

They shared their fears on Reddit, with one writing, “Anyone else spot the huge bandage? I really hope she’s doing well. »

Another suggested: “She could have gotten burned? It’s a blister bandage. »

A third user speculated that it was a hydrocolloid dressing used to treat acne.

“I used these (hydrocolloid dressings or giant pimple patches) when I had bad cystic acne that came in clusters.

“It worked better than anything and I tried everything. »

The Kardashians star also appeared to have the bandage on her face while on a trip to the Malibu beach with her four-year-old daughter True earlier this week.

Meanwhile, fans recently speculated that Khloe got a butt reduction to match her slimmer frame.

The reality star appeared to have a significantly reduced posterior as she wore a white jumpsuit to attend a recent screening of the Kardashian finale.

Fans claimed that Khloe’s butt looked visibly smaller and began to speculate that her supposed implants had been removed.

STRESSING SPLIT

Fans have speculated that Khloe’s weight loss was due to the stress of her ex Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal with his mistress, Maralee Nichols, who gave birth to her third child, Theo.

Khloe’s second child with Tristan was conceived in November 2021, just days before the former couple split over their love child scandal.

After a month of speculation, Tristan confirmed he was Theo’s father and issued a public apology to Khloe.

The athlete wrote on social media: “Today paternity test results revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols.

“I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity is established, I was eager to raise our son amicably.

“I sincerely apologize to anyone I have hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal, both in public and in private. »

He then turned his attention directly to his ex, writing, “Khloe you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartbreak and humiliation I caused you. »

BUSY WITH BABY

The couple welcomed their second child via surrogate in August.

Khloe recently opened up about her son for the first time in an interview with Elle.

“Being able to transform little people into truly amazing people is an honor and a gift,” she told the outlet.

The Good American co-founder added, “I know it’s cliché, but I love everything, even the hardest parts. [of parenting].

“It’s super scary, but I take my job very seriously. »

