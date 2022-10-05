Khloé Kardashian: star Lisa Rinna does everything to look like her?

Fans of American starlet Khloé Kardashian think that Lisa Rinna does everything to look like her! Are they right?

Lisa Rinna does she everything to look like Khloé Kardashian? In any case, that’s what the fans seem to believe! MCE TV gives you more details.

The new Khloé Kardashian?

Lisa Rinna is an American actress and model well known to reality TV fans. Indeed, the latter is one of the stars from the famous show Real Housewives.

This program follows the dream life of a group of stay-at-home moms. Moreover, the latter have nothing to envy to Khloé Kardashian and her sisters. Indeed, they too have their share of drama that fascinates fans.

At 59, Lisa Rinna is therefore one of the starlets of this American TV show. The fans, who follow her very closely, also think that she copies the style of Khloé Kardashian.

In question ? A photo published recently which sows doubt on social networks. In the photos posted on Instagram, Lisa Rinna shows off in an animal print dress with a black bra and matching heels.

An ultra-sexy look that has melted the fans of the reality star. But in the comments, they are also numerous to note that Lisa Rinna cheated on the photos a bit.

Indeed, the latter would have retouched her photo so much that it now looks like to the young mother. A user also pointed it out to him in the comments. “Khloé wants her face back” can we read on the social network.

Is Lisa Rinna copying the Kardashians?

More and more Lisa Rinna fans are noticing that the 59-year-old star copies style a lot Kardashian sisters. On her last photo on Instagram, she indeed looks a lot like Khloé Kardashian.

Indeed, it must be said that the retouched face of Lisa Rinna gives us the impression that it is the sister of Kim Kardashian. But beyond appearances, it seems that the reality star is copying much more than that.

Some Internet users have, for example, spoken of the time when Lisa Rinna argued with Kathy Hilton. They then thought that she also had the same attitude as True Thompson’s mom.

During a trip with her friends, Lisa Rinna also put her friend on the back. Indeed, she chose to order the brand of tequila 818 by Kendall Jenner rather than his friend Hilton’s brand, Casa Del Sol.

Lisa Rinna then confided that the Kardashian-Jenner family were her friends and that she wanted to support them. But this support has gone pretty badly within the group of friends.

You must know that Lisa Rina and Kris Jenner are indeed friends. “I have mad respect for Kris Jenner” she said of the mother of the Jenner Kardashian clan.

“. I have always loved Kris Jenner, I now have mad respect for her because she does it six or more times. I do it for two and it’s a full time job! » she had defended him about the work she was doing with her children. Much more than just a mother, Kris Jenner takes care of the careers of her children.