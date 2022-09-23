Khloe Kardashian Still Cries on Daughter True’s First Day of School Amid Tristan Thompson Drama

New step alert! Khloe Kardashian got emotional as her 4-year-old daughter, True, left for her first day of pre-k.

The reality star, 38, celebrated her little one in a big way, going all out with a display of colorful balloons that said “First Day of Pre-K” in big letters. “First day of school for True. Thank you @khloekardashian for including us on this special day,” the Balloon & Paper brand captioned a photo carousel of the decorations on Thursday, September 22.

Kardashian chimed in with a sweet message in the comments section, writing, “I’m still crying that she’s in school thank you for making this day so special.

The Good American co-founder previously gushed about her daughter in an Instagram story, reposting another set of images from the balloon company and adding that she was “not doing well.”

The keeping up with the Kardashians alum became a mom in April 2018, welcoming True with a quirky boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The baby’s arrival has been clouded by controversy as the NBA player, 31, was caught cheating on Kardashian with multiple women shortly before she went into labor. Although they initially stayed together, the couple broke up in February 2019 after Thompson kissed a family friend Jordyn Woods.

“It’s not easy for me,” Kardashian admitted of co-parenting with the athlete during an October 2019 episode of Jay ShettyThe “On Purpose” podcast from. “It would be easier for me to take my daughter away and say, ‘No, because you hurt me.’ But he never hurt True. He and I have our own relationship, and then Tristan and True have theirs. I’ll never come between that, I don’t believe it. … If it doesn’t bother you or hurt you in any way, I think it’s important to work on all the relationships.

We Weekly confirmed in August 2020 that the Hulu personality and the Canada native had rekindled their romance during the COVID-19 lockdown and were hoping to give True a sibling. However, the duo called it quits the following year.

Thompson sparked controversy again in December 2021 after news broke that he was being sued for child support by Maralee Nichols, who claimed she was pregnant with his child. She welcomed son Theo the same month, and Thompson confirmed his paternity in an Instagram Story in January.

“I find out what Tristan is doing with the rest of the world. A courtesy would be not to do so. But okay, if you do, you’re not even going to tell me before the rest of the world? ” the Strong looks better naked author revealed in season 1 of The Kardashians in June. “It’s just another slap in the face. It’s humiliating. I am embarrassed. I would rather be alone than be around people.

A month after the drama aired on screen, We confirmed that Kardashian and Thompson are expecting their second child together via surrogate. With True and Theo, 9 months, the basketball star shares his son Prince, 5, with his ex Jordan Craig.

In August, a source revealed that Kardashian’s surrogate gave birth to a baby boy. “The baby and the mother are very happy and healthy. Khloé is excited to expand her family,” the insider said. We at the time.

When The Kardashians back for Season 2 on Thursday, viewers saw the former revenge body host preparing for the arrival of his son – and dealing with the fallout from the Thompson scandal. “Since December, it’s been this dark cloud hanging over me,” she said. “Every day I feel down and sad, and now that my son is here I can move on and enjoy. It’s almost like I can close this chapter and get over this trauma and put it behind me. Now I can finally start the healing process. Now I can start enjoying my life with two children and understand that.