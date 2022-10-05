Khloe Kardashian: “Stop destroying Kimberly”, Kim’s sister attacks Kanye West

US reality star Khloé Kardashian has slammed Kanye West for once again going after his family.

The rapper has come under fire for the ‘White Lives Matter’ T-shirt he showed off with his models during his fashion show on Monday, October 2, 2022.

Model Gigi Hadid joined her to challenge her. Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson also wrote an opinion piece expressing her reservations about Kanye’s T-shirt and the rapper poked fun at her on Instagram.

Following the criticism he received, Kanye West took to Instagram to ask where all his critics were when the Kardashians wouldn’t let him see his kids. He added that only Candace Owens spoke at the time.

Cardace Owens also responded to Kanye’s post and asked critics where they were when Pete Davidson tattooed the names of Kanye’s children on his body.

Khloe Kardashian then chimed in in the comments section of the post and told him to stop trolling the Kardashians every time he wants to swerve.

“Stop destroying Kimberly and using our family when you want to get away,” the reality star warned.

She added that he knows exactly where his children are at all times and that he should allow his children to be brought up in peace.

Khloé’s call comes days after she and Kylie Jenner supported Kanye West at his Balenciaga show in Paris.