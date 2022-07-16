Entertainment

Khloé Kardashian suffered memory loss after horrific car crash

Photo of James James39 mins ago
0 38 3 minutes read

Khloé Kardashian shares most of her life online for the world to see, but just like us, she has secrets from her past that affect her today.

The “Good American” founder fell on hard times as a teenager and over the years has let fans experience one of the most traumatic times of her life.

Khloé Kardashian lost her memory after a car accident as a teenager.

Khloe had a serious car accident as a teenager that left her with head trauma.

In a 2013 episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Khloe visited a chiropractor with her older sisters, Kim and Kourtney.

While there, the star spoke candidly about a car accident she was in at 17 after Kourtney suggested she get treatment for memory loss.

“Maybe he could do something for your memory issues,” Kourtney says in the clip.

“Some people just have blackouts…don’t they? Khloé wonders. The memory loss Khloé is referring to here stems from the crash she had when she was just 17, most of which she can’t even remember.

45secondes is a new media, do not hesitate to share our article on social networks to give us a solid boost. 🙂

Source link

Photo of James James39 mins ago
0 38 3 minutes read

Related Articles

Criticism: Criticism of “María Marta: El Crimen del Country”, fiction series directed by Daniela Goggi (HBO Max)

4 mins ago

Camila Cabello in Black and Purple Striped Bikini: Photos – Hollywood Life

5 mins ago

Chris Evans and Emily Blunt to star in ‘Pain Hustlers’

17 mins ago

12 Anticipated Movies Coming In 2023 And Why You Can’t Miss Them

27 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button