Khloé Kardashian suffered memory loss after horrific car crash

Khloé Kardashian shares most of her life online for the world to see, but just like us, she has secrets from her past that affect her today.

The “Good American” founder fell on hard times as a teenager and over the years has let fans experience one of the most traumatic times of her life.

Khloé Kardashian lost her memory after a car accident as a teenager.

Khloe had a serious car accident as a teenager that left her with head trauma.

In a 2013 episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Khloe visited a chiropractor with her older sisters, Kim and Kourtney.

While there, the star spoke candidly about a car accident she was in at 17 after Kourtney suggested she get treatment for memory loss.

“Maybe he could do something for your memory issues,” Kourtney says in the clip.

“Some people just have blackouts…don’t they? Khloé wonders. The memory loss Khloé is referring to here stems from the crash she had when she was just 17, most of which she can’t even remember.

“I had a car accident in 2001. The car lost control, hit a pole. I mean, I know I had a really heavy concussion,” Kardashian told the chiropractor.

Khloé said she lost consciousness after the accident and didn’t wake up until she arrived at the hospital. The star says she even mistook one of her sisters for her mother.

“Your body has been hit very hard, so with that amount of trauma [it] can knock your memory,” the chiropractor said. He also pointed out that it’s not normal for someone his age to experience memory loss, hinting that the problem was far more serious than she might have thought.

“Poke your head through a windshield obviously isn’t good for anything and it definitely made my migraines worse, but I’ve had them for years and years,” she continued in the episode.

Khloe tried to seek treatment for her memory loss.

Later in the episode, she explains that her prolonged memory loss from the accident also caused her to isolate herself from her family and friends.

“It’s really annoying, frustrating and a bit sad not to remember so many things from my childhood,” she says.

Later in the episode, the star explains that she also suffered additional trauma from her late father Robert Kardashian’s involvement in the infamous 1995 OJ Simpson trial and her father’s death in 2003. .

Khloé also commented that her childhood memories might have been subconsciously buried as a coping mechanism.

Khloé decided to try hypnotherapy after fearing that her memory loss was a sign of a much bigger problem, like Alzheimer’s disease, to which she said “If I could spell it, I would would google it”.

She spoke during a therapy session of the time during the trial, “I remember my dad was on OJ’s side and my mom was on Nicole’s side. »

“I remember mom wouldn’t let me see dad anymore,” she added.

Khloe discussed battling migraines throughout her life.

Khloe said her migraines started in 6th grade when she was just 12 years old.

She spoke about her struggles with migraines in the past as she is a spokesperson for migraine medication Nurtec. In her testimony, she says: “Since I was a teenager, pain has taken me away from my family and my friends.

In an interview with SiriusXM in 2020, Khloé said in reference to her migraines, “I’m actually glad some of this is filmed so people don’t feel so alone during this stuff and they can understand that I am going through this too and hopefully we can find a solution together.

