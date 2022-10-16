Khloe Kardashian Tackles Kanye West On Social Media

Enough is enough as Khloe Kardashian takes aim at Kanye West on social media as he tries to defend his “white lives matter” shirt choice. As seen in his post, Ye tried to defend himself by implicating Kim Kardashian, his ex-wife.

The rapper pointed out that the SKIMS founder threw a “secret” birthday party for his daughter and no one spoke up. He also questioned why no one spoke at the time, but blamed him for having a different political opinion.

Khloe Kardashian must have had enough of the online shenanigans as she stood up for her family. She asked the 45-year-old fashion mogul to leave his family alone and allow Kim to raise his children in private.

– Advertising –

Contrary to Ye’s claim, sources close to Kim revealed to TMZ that he attended Chicago’s birthday party. It was not hidden from him as he said. From Khloe’s response, it’s obvious that she has her children’s best interests at heart.

Khloe Kardashian tackles Kanye West and asks him to leave his family out of his drama

The mother-of-two began her response by pointing out that she loves Ye and doesn’t want to correct him on social media. But he continues to bring things to the public, so she has no choice.

She went on to say that he should stop tearing Kim down and using their family as defensive measures. In his words:

“Please STOP tearing down Kimberly and using our family when you want to deviate.”

Khloe Kardashian also addressed Kanye West’s claims about Chicago’s “secret” birthday. she told him that the truth is clear and everyone is fed up. According to her, he knows the location of his children at all times and he wanted separate birthdays.

The 38-year-old socialite claimed to have seen all the texts to this effect. She also pointed out that he came for the birthday when he had a change of heart.

Many believe Khloe Kardashian’s choice to take on Kanye West and defend her sister is the right thing to do. That’s because Khloe revealed that Kim Kardashian is responsible for her children’s well-being 80% of the time. He also confirmed this in a recent interview.

She ended her message by stating that she is ready to continue the discussion in private if he wishes.