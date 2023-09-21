Khloe Kardashian talks about her cancer and shows her scars

Thursday, September 21, 2023, 12:15





Khloe Kardashian once again became the heroine of today’s news. American influencer, businesswoman, television presenter and model reblogs her Instagram profile. Through stories, he has revealed his complex battle against skin cancer. Khloe is known worldwide for her appearances on the reality shows ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’, ‘Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami’ and ‘Khloe & Lamar’, in which she joined her sisters Kourtney, Kim, their mother Kris Jenner and Has acted with. Her ex-husband, basketball player Lamar Odom, also co-stars in her older sister’s app game ‘Kim Kardashian: Hollywood.’





Khloe didn’t hesitate to show how big a scar the disease has left on her face. The socialite has published a series of images of all the consequences she has had to endure as a result of the removal of melanoma on her cheek.

The socialite has previously confessed that it’s a scar she shows off with pride. «I know it looks weird and quite big, which it is, but for the best @garthmd took care of the safety of the stitches and made sure everything was done as much as possible to keep the scar and incision area from spreading. It was as flat as possible. We try to avoid the formation of keloids as much as possible. “He is absolutely the best,” he said.

doctor’s praise



Khloe Kardashian praised the professional who treated her: «My angel (…), Dr. Fisher is out of this world. amazing! “Not only did he remove the tumor, but he also made sure I was cancer-free.”

Khloe Kardashian’s battle against skin cancer began almost a year ago. The American noticed an unusual mark on his face. At first he thought it was a pimple, but the diagnosis was confirmed.

This content is exclusive to subscribers Enjoy unlimited access and exclusive benefits Are you already a customer? log in