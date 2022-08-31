Khloé Kardashian talks about her son with Tristan Thompson for the first time

Khloé Kardashian is finally giving us a glimpse into her life as a mother of two after welcoming a son via surrogate earlier this month.

In a new interview with SHE, which was released on Tuesday, the Good American founder gave fans their first glimpse into her life since welcoming a baby boy a few weeks ago. News broke in July that Khloé and ex Tristan Thompson were expecting their second child together, this time via surrogate, though this interview marks the first time Kardashian has publicly acknowledged her bundle of joy.

“I know it’s cliché, but I love everything, even the hardest parts,” she said. SHE to be a mother of two children. “I [my kids] to challenge myself as a person, and to be able to turn small people into truly amazing people is an honor and a gift.

She continued: “We need to take these roles seriously, especially these days with the degree of accessibility children have and the information they are exposed to at such a young age. It’s super scary, but I take my job very seriously. I love him so much.”

Kardashian and Thompson – who also share 4-year-old True Thompson – conceived their son via surrogate in November 2021, just a month before the reality star discovered the athlete cheated on her with Maralee Nichols and fathered a son named Theo.

The reality star hasn’t posted photos of her son or announced a name, but it seems like the perfect thing to announce in season two of The Kardashianswhich will be released next month.

Check out Khloé’s full interview with SHE here.