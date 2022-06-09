Khloe Kardashian Tells Kendall to Have Standards Before Having Kids

Whereas Kris Jenner put pressure on Kendall Jenner start thinking about having children, Khloe Kardashian encourages his sister to think twice before settling down.

Kendall, 26, and Khloé, 37, talked about kids while buying a gift for a then-pregnant woman Kylie Jenner during the Thursday, June 9 episode of The Kardashians.

“Oh my god, being a baby store feels real to me these days,” the model told Khloé, who shares daughter True, 4, with her ex-boyfriend. Tristan Thompson. “Just, like, the day is coming for me, you know?”

Khloé was quick to remind Kendall, “Oh, no – remember what we talked about? Standards.”

“I have standards and I will stick to them 100%,” Kendall replied. “But, at just 26, I feel like it’s a little more real to me.”

The co-founder of Good American is still not convinced: “26? Kendall, it’s not old to have a baby.

Kendall has been linked to Devin Booker since 2020, proving that their relationship became serious when the NBA player was the only significant other present at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Italian wedding last month. The 818 founder is also the only one of Kris’ children who doesn’t yet have children.

“I’m so excited to be an aunt again. I mean, I just have so many nieces and nephews at this point, but it’s still exciting,” Kendall told the cameras of Kourtney, Kim Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Khloé and Kylie’s kids in Thursday’s episode. “It’s always exciting to meet a new little personality and see who they become. It’s always very cool.

In previous episodes of The KardashiansKris told Kendall it was “time, you know, to have a baby.”

“You keep telling me, ‘You’re not getting any younger,’ but guess what, mom? It’s my life, okay? she fired back on the May 26 episode.

A month prior, while promoting the show, Kendall said AND! new that the momager is “100%” the person in the family who puts the most pressure on him.

“She’ll just randomly text me and be like, ‘I think it’s about time,'” Kendall said in April. “And I’m like, ‘Isn’t this up to me?!'”

Elsewhere during Thursday’s episode, the family learns that Tristan is secretly welcoming a baby boy with a woman named Maralee Nichols, who he slept with in March 2021 while dating Khloé. Before the revelation, the revenge body the host opened up about the status of their relationship.

“I love marriage. I believe in marriage. I take it very seriously. I don’t just think people should go get married because it’s a Tuesday and they’re bored,” Khloé, who was previously married to Lamar Odom, said. “I’m not with Tristan to float with Tristan. I mean, marriage is the end goal, but right now I still think there’s just work to be done with him and me together.

Hulu releases new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday.

