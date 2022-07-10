Khloe Kardashian thanks her family for their support during the Tristan scandal

Khloe Kardashian thanked her family for their support around Tristan Thompson’s paternity scandal after The Kardashians aired the episode where the Kar-Jenners find out. In January, Tristan posted a public apology to Khloe on Instagram, admitting he was the father of personal trainer Maralee Nichols’ son. Rumors had been spreading since early December, but fans didn’t find out the truth until Tristan’s Instagram statement. It wasn’t the first time Tristan cheated on Khloe, unfortunately, but according to the star, it was the final straw, and she plans to move on to someone new when she’s ready to start dating again.

On The Kardashians, Khloe praised her ex-boyfriend. The two share 4-year-old daughter True Thompson together and try to stay cordial for their daughter’s sake. Khloe was sure that Tristan had changed after going to therapy, and the two struck up a strong friendship due to their co-parenting duties. Unfortunately, at the end of the last episode of The Kardashians, the film crew rushed to Kim’s personal gym, where she was on the phone with her sisters Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian, discussing the newly announced paternity news. At the time, Khloe was still unaware of the scandal.

Khloe usually watches the episodes with her fans and tweets her reactions, and for the emotional ending to this episode, Khloe thanked her family for their support in the Tristan scandal. Khloe tweeted “Seeing this part again is uncomfortable but I love and appreciate my family more than I can express. Praise the Lord, I have them for the res[t] for my life.“The Kar-Jenners still stick together and still support each other, and when the news broke in the new episode, the family was furious and so worried about how Khloe would take the news. Fans also supported Khloe as her tweet received an abundance of kind and loving responses.

Seeing this part again is uncomfortable but I love and appreciate my family more than I can express. Praise the Lord I have them for res for my life ❤️❤️❤️ #TheKardashians — Khloe (@khloekardashian) June 10, 2022

Kar Jenner Fan @HeiligMissy replied to Khloe’s tweet, “You are such a beautiful soul inside and out and deserve all the love and happiness in the world! So much love and respect for you!In the episode, Kim frantically explains the situation to her sisters and expresses how much pain she feels for Khloe. According to Kim, Khloe was still sleeping when the news broke because it was early morning. However, the SKIMS founder read documents Tristan filed which indicated he slept with Maralee on the night of his 30th birthday, after Khloe threw a party for him.

The situation is definitely overwhelming and devastating, especially when Khloe had such high hopes that she and Tristan would reconcile. Luckily, the star had the most supportive and loyal family with her throughout the scandal. While it may not have eased the pain, it sure did help her feel less alone. Fortunately, the scandal is in the past and The Kardashians star was able to move on and heal with the help of the rest of the Kar-Jenners.

The Kardashians streams Thursdays on Hulu

Source: Khloe Kardashian/Twitter

