Khloe Kardashian: The before and after of her muscles is crazy

Khloé Kardashian she is proud of her work, and has shown the world incredible progress obtained by toning his body in just three months of training. One of the stars of the reality show Keeping up with the Kardashians37, has indeed posted on Instagram the photos before and after of his muscles, showing the difference in his back and arms achieved thanks to the new work-outwhich started only three months ago.

“About three months in the room,” wrote the Kardashian in the caption of the post, in which he published a photo shared last September 2021, flanked by the most recent photo, in which he appears visibly more defined and toned. He also gave the credits to hers personal trainerwho helped, guided and supported her in these months of hard training: “Come on @ coachjoe.paris, we are sculpting my back and my arms”.

Obviously, the photos did not go unnoticed, and friends and fans of the Kardashian junior flocked to the post comments to compliment the impressive star physical transformation. Among the many, that of Jen Atkin, famous US celebrity hairdresser, who wrote: “I am impressed with your dedication Khloe. Years years in which you woke up and dedicated yourself to yourself. I love you – adding her – you are my heroine“.

Khloe Kardashian Instagram: A fitness veteran

Khloe Kardashian she is known for being a great one fitness lover and for his great consistency in the gym. Her Instagram profile is full of photos in which the entrepreneur and TV presenter shows, self-confident, the sculptural body and sculpted abs. Proud of her, his can be said of her personal trainer, who has repeatedly taken the opportunity to publicly compliment his client. The same Joe Paris in fact, he shared Kardashian’s post again, writing: “Two different workouts, but I like them both!”. Even a few days ago, the coach commented on a photo of Khloe in which he shows sculpted abs and arms: “You can be proud of it !!”