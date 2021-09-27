Khloe Kardashian: – They think they’re brothers

There is no doubt that the Kardashian / Jenner clan is a very close family. In addition to their side-by-side participation during 20 seasons of The Reality of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” the group of sisters also spend a lot of time together in their free time.

Among other things, this is well documented on social media.

In recent years, the already large family has grown even more as the brothers have children. So far, it’s only Model Kendall Jenner (25) who doesn’t have any children yet.

Older sister Kourtney Kardashian (42) has three children Mason (11), Penelope (9) and Rain (6) with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick (38). And Kim Kardashian (40) has North (8), Saint (5), Chicago (3) and Psalm (2) with ex-husband Kanye West (44).

Expecting her second child

Khloe Kardashian (37) has a real daughter (3) with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson (30). While Kylie Jenner (24) has a daughter Stormi (3) with boyfriend Travis Scott (30) – and now she is expecting her second child with.

And the gang’s only brother, Rob Kardashian (34), has a daughter Dream (4) with her ex-boyfriend Blac Chyna (33).

“Triplets”

Now Khloe reveals that her daughter True believes some of her cousins ​​and cousins ​​are actually her brothers. And the reality star doesn’t have the heart to tell the three-year-old that this isn’t true.

– It’s wonderful. 37-year-old says, I pray it never ends E! News, and adds that this is especially true for the true “third twins”, Chicago and the Dream, but also for Kim’s youngest son, Psalmist.

Oddly, they all think they are brothers. We call the psalm a “baby psalm,” so you always say true “my brother” and I don’t correct it because I think it’s too sweet, as you share it, according to the site.

Also, Khloé reveals how different True is from other children.

– Very careful and sober, while her cousins ​​are not afraid. I am proud to be an attentive girl.

Last year the television profile also opened on the relationship between peers. So she focused specifically on not trying to compare her daughter to her granddaughters.

Who do you think cried the most today?

Right, and two of his cousins ​​are only three months apart in life. Sometimes I think, “Chicago you did it or Stormy did it,” but then I remind myself that I can’t think that way, I explained in the podcast “The Travis Stork Show,” according to people, and added :

We are all different children of different ages and we learn at different rates. I think it’s important to understand, so I constantly remind myself.

troubled relationship

Khloe is currently single after an intermittent relationship with professional basketball player Tristan Thompson. finished in June.

Their relationship was nothing more than a dance of roses, and the uproar really began when the Kardashians became pregnant with their mutual daughter in 2018.

this time appeared the video clip From a professional basketball player, who had a lot of fun in the city with an unknown brunette.

This is what the family thinks about the breakup

The following year, Thompson was seen in a warm embrace with None other than Jordyn Woods (23), as He was the best friend of Chloe’s little sister Kylie.

trigonometric drama It led to love breakups, broken friendships and public quarrels. Perhaps somewhat surprisingly to many, the pair are still finding each other.

The reunion was not confirmed until Khloé spoke about the relationship in June in the reunion episode, which aired after the final episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashian.”

Before confirmation, the couple were still giving several ideas in the form of comments and declarations of love on social networks.

When Tristan turned 30 in March, Khloe also came a long way Indicates the two were a couple left On his birthday, say hello.

– Stop playing doormat for Tristan

“Very disappointed”

However, in mid-June, a number of US media reported that the star couple had taken their separate ways, after Thompson once again spent time with multiple women.

Claimed shortly after E! News That “Thompson’s Wandering Eye” must have been the icing on the cake this time too.

Chloe is very disappointed with how things went with Tristan. He spent an incredible amount of time and energy in their relationship and was optimistic about the future, a close family friend told the site, continuing:

Seeing that Tristan hasn’t changed after everything that’s happened is just heartbreaking for her.

However, the reality star’s life must continue.

Chloe has always had problems with self-confidence and wasn’t sure this time either, but she wanted to have a positive attitude and see the positive side of Tristan, the friend she shared the most.

Fortunately, the 37-year-old has a huge support system around her from both family and friends, so it’s not hard for her to find a shoulder to lean on if she needs it.

– Everyone knows how special it is and deserves better, E! The news added that Khloe is now fully focused on her daughter and working with her ex-husband to raise her in the best possible way.

Read also: I got engaged three months after the divorce