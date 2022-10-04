Khloé Kardashian: this indelible trace that caused him the infidelity of Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian opened up about her breakup with Tristan Thompson in a new episode of The Kardashians, which aired September 29. The young woman spoke of her brain, which seems to have been impacted.

Their love story began on October 31, 2016, following a kiss immortalized on social networks. If they seemed to spin the perfect love, the relationship of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson will experience many difficulties, in particular because of the deceptions of the basketball player. For several years, the young woman was on the poster of a program retracing her life as well as that of her family. If this one has ended, it is a new one which is now proposed and which is simply called The Kardashians. The second episode was broadcast on September 29 and, in this one, Kim Kardashian’s sister made shocking revelations. As The Mirror reported, she can be seen performing a MRI of the brain. Accompanied by Kendall Jenner, both are then in the company of doctor Daniel Amen who first explains to them: “Khloe has a nice brain from the outside except here up front where you can see he got hurt. I think it was because of his snowboarding accident“. The doctor then adds: “If we look at your brain, we can see that it suffered at some point“. To which the main concerned indicates: “I went through a car windshield when I was 16. I was knocked out and also hit my head several times afterwards“. However, Dr. Daniel Amen also tells him that he can see a “emotional trauma“in his brain.

It is an upset Khloe Kardashian who finds herself facing Doctor Daniel Amen. The young woman did not expect him to talk to her about his private life and to explain that his consequences are so visible. Subsequently, the doctor wanted to learn more about her past and what marked her a lot. “My father died when I was 19. I was married for five years, I divorced. My husband had problems with drugs“, she first indicated. “My ex boyfriend cheated on me a lot. I was pregnant and I found out he just had a baby with another woman while we were together“, she remembered before lamenting: “All these things, I discovered them on social networks and not by myself so it’s quite traumatic“. Quickly, Daniel Amen asked her how she managed to get out of it. “I think my family helped me. We all do the same thing so we can count on each other“, assured Khloe Kardashian before adding: “I am resilient, I am strong, I am powerful and I have a head trauma… Everything is fine“. A simple check that allowed Kim Kardashian’s sister to put words to what she has suffered over the years.

Khloe Kardashian: what other revelation did she make in the episode?

This new series reveals the daily life of the Kardashians and they do not hesitate to chain the confidences. After addressing Tristan Thompson’s cheating, Khloe Kardashian revealed that he had asked her to marry but also that she had refused. This was done in December 2020 and the main concerned explains to Kim Kardashian that she no longer wanted to give him “false hopes” before revealing the reasons for his refusal. “What I said is I have to make sure it’s a totally different relationship because I want to be proud to say I’m engaged to someone.“, she assured. As a reminder, the young woman had discovered that her boyfriend had cheated on her only a few days before giving birth to their daughter True in 2018. Subsequently, it was in December 2021 that he had an affair with Maralee Nichols but also a son, Theo. Deceptions that Khloe Kardashian has never forgotten.