Khloé Kardashian: this pimple on the cheek is actually a tumor…

When you pay attention to your image as much as she does, you can’t miss the slightest imperfection. And that’s what saved Khloé Kardashian a few days ago… Kim Kardashian’s little sister got a big fright when she discovered a pimple on her cheek… On her Instagram account, she wears now a bandage there explains what happened.

“I was told that I had to undergo an immediate operation”

To her fans, she says: “After noticing a small bump on my face and assuming it was something as minor as a pimple, I decided to have a biopsy 7 months after realizing it wasn’t going away.”. And to add that Dr. Tess Mauricio, dermatologist, examined her and Dr. Daniel Behroozan performed a second biopsy”, because, she says “what they were both seeing was incredibly rare for someone my age”.

And finally, a few days later, the judgment fell. “I was told I needed immediate surgery to remove a tumor from my face.” assures Khloé Kardashian. Today, she wants to be very reassuring, and assures, without filters: “I’m grateful to tell you that Dr. Fischer was able to get it all out – everything seems to be fine and now we’re on to healing. So here we are. You’ll still see my bandages and when I get the chance, you’ll probably see a scar…”

“I am predisposed to melanomas”

And it’s not the first time that the big-hearted bimbo has had health concerns… Unfortunately Khloé Kardashian remembers “When I was 19 I had a melanoma in my back and had an operation to remove that as well, so I’m prone to melanoma.” A sacred courage for the one who has just been the mother of a second child, born by surrogate mother, in a more than tense context with her ex-companion Tristan Thompson, who was unfaithful to her.

