Khloé Kardashian transformed by cosmetic surgery, she confesses

Latest crusade in the news people, Khloé kardashians rose against the “troll” who accuse him of having suffered “12 face transplants”… So no, she never went that far. Obviously. But seeing how drastically Khloé has metamorphosed since becoming a reality TV mainstay (keeping up with the Kardashians was born in 2007), we can legitimately ask ourselves questions. And we have the same for some of her sisters, by the way! Is cosmetic surgery her secret?

Khloé Kardashian: what did she do to her face?

But Khloé does not budge. She did nothing. Finally, almost nothing done. She lost weight and shed some 30 kilos over the years (diet and exercises paid off), she opted for a hair change (she swears by blonde), and in the face then ? She admits having done “injections, of course. But not really Botox®. I reacted horribly badly to Botox”she explained a few months ago.

Podcast guest Not Skinny But Not Fat by Amanda Hirsch Khloé Kardashian, 37, has confessed to only one cosmetic surgery: a rhinoplasty. And that’s all. According to him, yes. All the other rumors about her, she finds “crazy”. Especially the stories of transplants… “It didn’t bother me. It offended me. I couldn’t understand why people thought thatshe confided. I want everyone to know. I don’t want to lie about it.”

