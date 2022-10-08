Entertainment

Khloé Kardashian transformed by cosmetic surgery, she confesses

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 1 1 minute read

Latest crusade in the news people, Khloé kardashians rose against the “troll” who accuse him of having suffered “12 face transplants”… So no, she never went that far. Obviously. But seeing how drastically Khloé has metamorphosed since becoming a reality TV mainstay (keeping up with the Kardashians was born in 2007), we can legitimately ask ourselves questions. And we have the same for some of her sisters, by the way! Is cosmetic surgery her secret?

Khloé Kardashian: what did she do to her face?

But Khloé does not budge. She did nothing. Finally, almost nothing done. She lost weight and shed some 30 kilos over the years (diet and exercises paid off), she opted for a hair change (she swears by blonde), and in the face then ? She admits having done “injections, of course. But not really Botox®. I reacted horribly badly to Botox”she explained a few months ago.

Podcast guest Not Skinny But Not Fat by Amanda Hirsch Khloé Kardashian, 37, has confessed to only one cosmetic surgery: a rhinoplasty. And that’s all. According to him, yes. All the other rumors about her, she finds “crazy”. Especially the stories of transplants… “It didn’t bother me. It offended me. I couldn’t understand why people thought thatshe confided. I want everyone to know. I don’t want to lie about it.”

——————

Read also :

Kristen Stewart comes close to cleavage accident at Cannes Film Festival

Sharon Stone, 64, stunning in her slit green dress, leg in the air…

Source link

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 1 1 minute read

Related Articles

Kim Kardashian formalizes her relationship with Pete Davidson!

9 mins ago

Lily Collins wears a ‘bob’ hair with bangs on the set of ‘Emily in Paris’

17 mins ago

Khloé Kardashian cold with her big sister Kourtney Kardashian?

20 mins ago

Exclusive Amazon Prime deals: the best beauty products to invest in

28 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button