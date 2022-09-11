Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson and More Attend Beyoncé’s 41st Birthday Party

Khloé Kardashian and her recurring ex, Tristan Thompson, were spotted at the same party on Saturday night.

The two were pictured at Beyoncé’s birthday party in Bel Air, Calif., though it’s unclear if they arrived together.

Paparazzi caught Kardashian, 38, aggressively trying to hide her face with a bag as she left the party. Meanwhile, Thompson, 31, remained expressionless and hid her eyes with a pair of dark sunglasses.

The reality star tried to hide her face while leaving the star-studded party. Maciel / BACKGRID

Beyoncé, who turned 41 on September 4, attracted some of Hollywood’s hottest stars to the party.

Khloé’s mother Kris Jenner and sister Kim Kardashian were also in attendance, along with stars like Jay-Z, Drake, Lizzo, Jaden Smith, Bella Hadid, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Lily-Rose Depp, Offset and vanessa. Bryant.

Kim Kardashian rocked a sparkly black and red jumpsuit. Maciel / BACKGRID

The SKIMS mogul, 41, stunned in a skintight black and red striped jumpsuit, which she paired with black shades.

MGK, 32, and Fox, 36, also opted for a bit of sparkle – with the “Bloody Valentine” rocker sporting shiny blue pants and the actress in sky-high silver pumps.

MGK and Megan Fox landed an invitation to the party. Maciel / NGRE / BOTTOM GRID

Drake, 35, also pulled out all the stops for the party, showing up in a velvet top and matching pants with sleek shades and diamond earrings.

While many stars were photographed arriving and leaving the party, the birthday girl kept a low profile and stayed away from the cameras. The party kicked off just a week after Beyoncé looked as flawless as ever when she appeared in Tiffany & Co’s new campaign.

Drake also attended the party in a velvet suit. Maciel / BACKGRID

The “Break My Soul” singer wore jewelry from the Tiffany T, Tiffany HardWear, Tiffany Knot and new Tiffany Lock collections as part of the “LOSE YOURSELF IN LOVE” campaign.

“I am honored to continue the partnership with Tiffany & Co. and to explore even more deeply the beauty of our relationships, when we truly celebrate the relationship and the importance of the love we have for ourselves as ‘individuals,’ the superstar singer said in a press release. Release.