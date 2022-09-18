Khloé Kardashian: Tristan Thompson does not want to meet his son!

Khloé Kardashian has just had a second baby with Tristan Thompson, but it remains to be seen whether he will want to see his son one day.

Difficult to understand the relationship of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. And for good reason, the latter has continued to deceive the mother of True Thompson. But that didn’t stop him from having another child with the basketball player. MCE TV explains everything from A to Z!

Khloé Kardashian is swimming in happiness with her boy

Last July, Khloé Kardashian surprised everyone with this announcement. Kim Kardashian’s little sister is expecting a child with the man who cheated on him and makes him see all the colors: Tristan Thompson.

This announcement was not made by Khloé Kardashian but by the American media People, on July 13, 2022. Very quickly, a relative of the star confirmed the information : “True will have a sibling. »

It’s hard to be happy with this news when you know that Tristan Thompson has once again been unfaithful to Khloé Kardashian. By the way, True’s mom learned it during the filming of season 1 of The Kardashians. It was the cold shower for her.

Indeed, Khloé Kardashian learned at the same time as the whole world, the umpteenth infidelity of the father of his family, with whom she was trying to reconnect. It missed !

Luckily Khloé Kardashian can let go and relieve your stress in his sports sessions. Eh yes, it’s his secret to keep your head on your shoulders. Hence his many Instagram stories taken in his gym.

The star can now count on his son to think of something other than Tristan Thompson. Moreover, the latter could give him sole custody.

In the meantime, Kris Jenner’s daughter does not talk about her son on social networks. But according to a source from Us Weekly, Khloé Kardashian and the baby were doing well: “Everyone is happy to have the baby at home”.

But, a question arises: does tristan thompson plan to meet his son ? MCE TV tells you more!

Tristan Thompson refuses to see his son born of infidelity

Whereas Khloé Kardashian wanted to give Tristan Thompson a second chance, the latter has committed the irreparable. And for good reason, he gave her a child behind her back.

Yes, Khloé Kardashian had organized a surprise birthday party for the father of her daughter True, but after the party, he wanted to fly to his basketball games. In fact, the latter left to find a certain Maralee Nichols.

As a result, she got pregnant with him. Tristan Thompson’s first reaction was to deny the facts before assuming his fault on social networks: “Today paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son.”

Tristan Thompson is not at his first attempt. In fact, he had already cheated on Khloé Kardashian still pregnant with her daughter Truewith Kylie Jenner’s BFF, Jordyn Woods.

Khloé Kardashian doesn’t seem ready to reveal the name of his son. In any case, Tristan Thompson knows that of his other child born 8 months ago, which responds to the name of Theo.

But Khloé Kardashian’s ex has no plans to meet her other 8-month-old son. Indeed, according to a source who confided in Page Six: “Tristan still hasn’t tried to meet his 8-month-old son, Theo. It is only recently that Tristan started paying child support. »

Tristan Thompson is therefore a dad for the third time since before having True with Khloé Kardashian, he had a boy in 2016. In total, he therefore has two boys and a girl.

