Khloe Kardashian: Tristan Thompson on the arm of another? His unambiguous reaction

Photos of Tristan Thompson on the arm of a woman in Mykonos were posted by TMZ on July 16, 2022. Khloe Kardashian’s reaction speaks volumes about her indifference.

Tristan Thompson, 31, is widely known for his multiple adventures who, in the end, have got the better of his relationship with Khloe Kardashian, 38 years old. The basketball player has been repeatedly caught in the bag cheating on Khloe Kardashian with whom he has a 4-year-old daughter, True. Very soon, Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian will welcome their second child. The couple separated in December 2021 because of the incessant infidelities of the star of the NBA. However, True’s mum and dad had taken steps to having a second baby through a surrogate since November of last year, recalls the magazine People.

the Khloe’s second baby Kardashian, 38, and Tristan Thompson, 31, are expected to be born in august. But now for the umpteenth time, Tristan Thompson has again been caught in flagrante delicto. On July 16, 2022, TMZ unveiled photos of Tristan Thompson in Mykonos, in Greece. The basketball player comes home from a party at 5 a.m. with a woman in his arms. KUWTK star Khloe Kardashian stayed marble in the face of this news about his ex.

Khloe Kardashian: True’s mom no longer has anything to do with Tristan Thompson and his escapades

The star of Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami did not issue no comments about the new photos of the adventures of tristan thompson. All of this would be behind her and all that matters to the star are her children. “Khloé doesn’t care about videos or photos of Tristan with other women since the two are not together“, told an insider to EntertainmentTonight July 20, 2022.”As long as Tristan continues to to be a good father to his childrenIt’s all that matters“, clarifies the source. The source goes so far as to say that “Khloé has moved on and wish the best to Tristan“.