Khloé Kardashian: Tristan Thompson wants to be present for their son!

Tristan Thompson has let it be known that he wants to be more present for his son, the fruit of his past love with Khloé Kardashian.

Tristan Thompson back?

All roads lead to Khloé Kardashian! For Tristan Thompson, the famous sportsman may go and have fun elsewhere, he always comes back to the pretty blonde.

Once again, Khloé Kardashian’s ex try to make their way in the life of the young mother. However, he made her live through hell! Indeed, Tristan Thompson is not the most faithful of men.

And one of his deceptions even resulted in the birth of a baby by another woman. While he and Kim Kardashian’s sister were expecting their second child! In short, the NBA star should have no chance of returning to Khloé Kardashian’s life.

But now he just announced that he wanted to be more present for their daughter, True, 4 years old. But also their son, born last July.

“He wants to be present and spend time with the children and of course Khloé allows him to be present in the lives of both children. » then entrusts a relative of the couple. Before adding: “He wants to be part of the baby’s life and she wants him to be.”

“When he’s around, he’s a good, loving dad. He’s not there all the time, as Khloé mostly has custody. » adds the same source quoted by OK Magazine.

What does Khloé Kardashian think?

Khloé Kardashian would not be against the fact that Tristan Thompson is back in his life. But it’s mostly for her children that she would.

You should know that the famous sportsman already has another child, Prince, 5 years old. The latter was born from his past history with his ex Jordan Craig. But he also has a son, barely one year old. The latter is the fruit of his brief adventure with Maralee Nichols.

Before cheating on Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson allegedly proposed to her. “The fact that he proposed and you never told us and I asked him months later, the night I thought it happened, he said: She never told you guys? » then tells Kim Kardashian in an episode of The Kardashian.

Why did Khloé Kardashian not say anything? “I said I had to make sure it was a totally different relationship. Because I want to be proud to say I’m engaged to anyone. And that’s why I said I didn’t feel comfortable accepting that right now. » she confided.

The young woman then explained that it must have been hurtful for him to hear. But in the end, didn’t she have reason to refuse his marriage proposal?

” I will never agree to anything and give someone false hope and I told them that. » explains the young woman. We can at least say that, unlike him, she knew how to be honest!