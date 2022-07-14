Khloe Kardashian, Tristan’s second child conceived before the birth of his son

A complicated timeline. Kardashian viewers are in shock over the news of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompsonis the second child of, but when did the former couple learn they were expanding their family? We Weekly breaks down the timeline, which includes his very public paternity scandal.

Thompson, who is the father of a son Prince with an ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig, and Kardashian were first linked in 2016 and then welcomed their daughter True in 2018. Following two cheating scandals, they separated in February 2019. They however reconciled in 2020 amid their 40s. coronavirus. The athlete, however, was then again unfaithful, meeting Maralee Nichols in December 2020.

“We didn’t have a serious ongoing relationship. We saw each other sporadically between December 2020 and March 13, 2021,” Thompson wrote in legal documents. ”[Maralee] told me that she had been involved with other athletes and that she understood the limits of our relationship; namely, that we might see each other sporadically for consensual sex only.

He added that they communicate via Snapchat. “We didn’t have dates in the traditional sense at any time; there was no eating out, going to the movies, traveling or any other hint of a normalized relationship,” he said. “There were only Snapchats showing ‘where’ and ‘what time’ we would log in and which hotels would be used.”

In March, the basketball player and Nichols conceived a child. While embroiled in a months-long legal battle over paternity, Kardashian was unaware until the lawsuit went public in December 2021 — the same month Thompson and Nichols’ son Theo , was born.

“I find out what Tristan is doing with the rest of the world. A courtesy would be not to do so. But okay, if you do, you’re not even going to tell me before the rest of the world? It’s just another slap in the face. It’s humiliating. I am embarrassed. I would rather be alone than around people,” the Good American creator said during a June 2022 episode of The Kardashians. “I replay each event, each great gesture, each journey [and] each appointment. It was all a lie. How could you say nothing? I don’t really feel in my own body. These things just happen and I go through the motions. But when things happen to you multiple times, you become immune to them. Which is really sad.

Less than a month after the episode aired, news broke that Kardashian and Thompson were expecting baby #2 via surrogate.

“We can confirm that True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to surrogate extraordinaire for such a beautiful blessing,” her rep said. We Weekly. “We would like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”

Scroll down for a full timeline: