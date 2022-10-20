Khloe Kardashian trolls Kim Kardashian for wearing the same jumpsuit

Who wore it best?! Khloe Kardashian couldn’t help laughing at Kim Kardashian after sharing photos of themselves in the same Skims catsuit.

The revenge body alum, 38, posted an Instagram photo of herself in the brand’s $108 jelly full bodysuit on Tuesday, October 18. A day later the Self-centered The author, 41, uploaded photos of herself in the same article, down to color (steel blue).

“Oh ok well I didn’t look like that in mine.” Ha,” the Good American founder wrote in the comments section of her sister’s post on Wednesday, October 19. In a second comment, she added, “You are a bitch.

Although Khloé’s look was immediately stolen by her older brother, her friends raved about the outfit. “FK IT UP SIS!!! 🔥,” commented Malika Haqq. “You better shine 😍.” The reality TV star’s makeup artist Ash K. Holm added, “The baddest of them all!!!❤️❤️.”

During season 2 of The KardashiansKhloé’s sisters have expressed concern that the Strong looks better naked the author had lost too much weight in the middle of his drama with Tristan Thompson. “You look very skinny,” Kim told the former Cocktails with Khloe host during the September 29 episode. ” I will say that kendall [Jenner] and Kylie [Jenner] – not that I’m trying to unmask them – but they texted me and said they were a little worried about you because you’re really skinny.

Earlier this month, however, an insider exclusively said We Weekly that Khloé has “changed drastically” since filming the Hulu series six months ago. “[She] listened to her family when they told her she was too skinny,” the source explained. “Khloé started drinking less, eating healthier and changing her outlook. The fact that she flew to Italy for D&G shows that she is regaining control of her life.

The keeping up with the Kardashians veteran caused a stir at the September Dolce & Gabbana presentation during Milan Fashion Week, where Kim walked the runway. After the show, Khloé was pictured snuggling up with Michele MorroneNetflix star 365 days franchise.

Although some fans hoped the snap meant a romance was brewing, a rep for the 32-year-old actor said We that the couple’s connection was purely professional. “They were both at the Dolce & Gabbana show and the fashion brand asked them to take a picture together,” the spokesperson shared in September. “He thought Khloé was very nice. That was the extent of their interaction.