Khloé Kardashian turned down Tristan Thompson’s marriage proposal

Khloe Kardashian surprised her fans by revealing that her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson had already asked her in marriage, and that she had refused. In a new episode of the Disney+ show, The Kardashians, the 38-year-old opened up about her now ex’s desire to kick their romance into high gear, despite her checkered history of infidelity. Khloé Kadashian first discovered the athlete had cheated on her days before giving birth to their daughter True in 2018, and in December 2021 he cheated on her again and fathered son Theo with the personal trainer Maralee Nichols. The moment Khloé Kardashian learns about it is featured in the first episode of their show’s second season.

In new scenes from the reality TV series, the young woman thinks back to Tristan’s marriage proposal in December 2020, telling her sister Kim Kardashian that she didn’t want to give him ‘false hopes’ because she basically wanted to be “proud” to say she was engaged.

Detailing why she rejected him, the mother-of-two said: ‘What I said was I have to make sure it’s a totally different relationship because I want to be proud. to say that I am engaged to someone. And that’s why I said to him, ‘You know, I’m not comfortable accepting this right now because I’m not excited to tell my family. »

It was also revealed that Khloé Kardashian didn’t even tell her family about the marriage proposal, as her sister said she only found out about it four months later during a conversation with Tristan Thompson.

Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian in February 2018. Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Klutch Sports Group

Emotion sequence

During the first episode of the series The Kardashians Khloe told Kim, off camera, that her and Tristan’s chosen surrogate was likely already pregnant when she found out about his infidelity.

Khloé Kardashian was visibly emotional as she reflected on that difficult time before the episode showed footage of her son’s birth via surrogate at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on July 28. The father was not present during the delivery but was later invited to meet the newborn.

Khloé Kardashian, mother of two, added that the birth of her son officially allowed her to “close this chapter and end this trauma”.