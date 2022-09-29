Khloé Kardashian turned down Tristan Thompson’s marriage proposal

Tristan Thompson secretly proposed to Khloé Kardashian in December 2020 – but she rejected him.

The stunning revelation came on Thursday’s episode of ‘The Kardashians’ when Kim Kardashian revealed the Good American co-founder never even told her family about it.

“The fact that he proposed and you never told us, and I asked him months later,” Kim told Khloé in a chat.

The Skims founder then recalled Tristan, saying, “’Oh, I did that months ago. She didn’t tell you guys?

As it turns out, the 31-year-old NBA free agent popped the question in December 2020, but Khloé turned it down because she didn’t feel “proud” of his offer.

“I have to make sure it’s a totally different relationship because I want to be proud to say I’m engaged to someone,” Khloé said in a confessional, “and that’s why I said that I’m not comfortable accepting this right now because I’m not happy to tell my family.





The reality TV star recently welcomed a baby boy with the NBA free agent. Hulu



The “Revenge Body” alum continued, “As hurtful as it probably was for him to hear that was the truth. I will never agree to anything and give anyone false hope.

While Khloé, 38, was strong enough to refuse her brother-in-law, Kim joked that she “should say yes” to a proposal because she would “feel so bad”.

Throughout the episode, the family tries to figure out how to help Khloé, who is still reeling to discover that Thompson not only cheated on her again, but also impregnated Maralee Nichols while pushing Khloé to have a baby. through a surrogate mother.

“I don’t know if I’m strong,” Khloé said. “I’m literally numb to all this bullshit, like how much can people take?”

The heartbreak came when the former ‘Kocktails With Khloé’ star found out she and Thompson would have a baby boy. Although they are no longer a couple, Khloé allowed the athlete to visit their newborn in the hospital.

“Now that my son is here, I can move on and I can enjoy,” she said at the premiere. “It’s almost like I can close this chapter and get over this trauma and put it behind me.”