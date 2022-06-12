Khloé Kardashian very molded in a latex dress, she copies her sister Kim!

It’s a very noticeable outing for Khloé Kardashian, who appeared on Thursday, June 2 in West Hollywood in a tight latex dress. A familiar outfit? This is normal, since it has been worn many times by her big sister Kim, and this for many years. This piece made by the creator Atsuko Kudo had been around the world at the time.

She has therefore just been brought up to date last night by her little sister Khloé, who displayed herself in this sublime garment in the company of her mother Kris Jenner and her sister Kendall Jenner. A girls’ outing, at Craig’s restaurant, frequented by big names like Paris Hilton and Katy Perry. Just before this dinner, Khloé Kardashian had been seen at the launch of the brand of her friend Andrew Fitzsimons. And this, already in this getup.

The Kardashian family back!

To complete this magnificent dress, Khloé Kardashian wore a pair of transparent heels, in addition to a Fendi bag matching her dress. All accompanied by a pair of sunglasses. Her long blonde hair was swept to the side, so that her earring stood out. It was in a much more traditional look that her sister Kendall showed up, including a yellow vintage leather jacket, classic jeans and a pair of black loafers. Their mother was dressed in a very beautiful black suit signed Gucci, accompanied by a pretty bright red handbag. Kim Kardashian meanwhile was not in the game, she who recently said she would do anything to stay young. Kourtney, who married the drummer in Italy Travis Barker, a few days ago, was also absent.

The Kardashian family, adored in the United States, is notably to be found on the Hulu platform through a new series focused on their family, love and professional life. The show debuted on April 14, less than a year after the family decided to end ‘Keeping up with the Kardashians“, the soap opera that had shed light on Kim and her sisters.