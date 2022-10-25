Khloé Kardashian very proud of the artistic soul of her niece Chicago!

For Khloé Kardashian, family is sacred! On the Web, the businesswoman has immortalized her niece Chicago, passionate about make-up.

On the Web, Khloé Kardashian shares everything with its subscribers. Lately, the influencer has also immortalized her niece Chicago doing her makeup. Obviously, the little girl is keen on make-up… same title as its famous parent. MCE TV reveals everything to you.

Khloé Kardashian is on cloud nine

Like her sister Kim, Khloé Kardashian has a major network community. Over the years, Kris Jenner’s daughter has become unmissable in the media!

It all started with Keeping Up With The Kardashians. In the show, the star had the merit of entertaining viewers.

His essential punchlines have also become legendary. His shock duo formed with Disick Scott also unleashed passions!

On screen, Khloé Kardashian also immortalized her marriage to Lamar Odom. To make the buzz, the influencer is ready for anything.

Unvarnished, she also revealed the ups and downs of their union. After their separation, North’s aunt consoled herself in the arms of Tristan Thompson.

Very quickly, the main interested parties therefore voulu expand their beautiful family. Thus, True was born!

Unfortunately, Khloé Kardashian was quickly disillusioned. Indeed, she fell from above when she discovered that her man was constantly cheating on her!

After countless twists and turns, they ended up going their separate ways. However, this summer, Kourtney’s sister became a mother for the second time… Thanks to a surrogate mother.

The birth of her little boy has fulfilled her on all levels. At the latest news, she is revitalizing with her family. On the Web, Koko recently unveiled a video of his niece Chicago. The proof in pictures!

Chicago steals the show

As you can see, Chicago enjoyed makeup his aunt this Monday, September 26! Very applied, the daughter of Kanye West did not take this task lightly. Quite the contrary!

Rob Kardashian’s sister was also entitled to blush and lipstick. The worthy heiress of Kim Kardashian has dazzled internet users. “Chicago chose this filter”, captioned Khloé Kardashian. ” She is creative and directs my beauty and filters”.

The little girl has something to hold on to! In any case, Kris Jenner’s grandchildren are as famous as her daughters.

There is no doubt that the younger generation will conquer the crowds in the years to come. Their destiny already seems to be mapped out!

Ambitious, the famous momager knew how to build a real empire. On a daily basis, her offspring with whom she gets on well is constantly her pride.

Like Khloé Kardashian. ” She is so funny! She can turn a sad, serious or dramatic situation into a funny moment and make everyone laugh. She has a gift for that!“, has also analyzed Kris Jenner for Télé-Loisirs.

If Kylie Jenner is her daughter “preferred”, Kim Kardashian is also in pole position. ” Kim is really beautiful, inside and out. She is interesting as well. […] I am proud that she is very popular here, in France,” concluded Kris Jenner. It is said !