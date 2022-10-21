Khloé Kardashian wants her nails done every week

The kardashians and the Jenners never fail to make headlines. While it’s normally the dramas surrounding their love life that make the news, today it’s an intimate conversation between Kris Jenner and her daughter Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner that has us writing about them. You wonder what they did? Well, scroll below.

In the recent episode of the show The Kardashians on Hulu, the mother and daughter spoke candidly about the death, their last wishes, their desire to be cremated and not buried, and more. Read on to find out everything they said.

As People reported, on Thursday’s episode of Kardashians, Kris Jenner – who recently had hip replacement surgery, tells Kylie Jenner (over the phone) and Khloe Kardashian that Kim Kardashian asked to keep the bone which was removed by surgeons. The momager explained during a phone call with her youngest: “Kim asked the doctor to keep my bones for her so that she could make jewelry out of them. If Kylie Jenner replied “That’s weird”, Kris Jenner quickly added “That’s creepy”.

Khloe Kardashian, who was alongside a recovering Kris, joined the conversation, saying, “(Mom) Remember when you wanted your ashes cremated and made into necklaces for us? “. Hearing Khloé mention the idea, the 66-year-old businesswoman replied, “That’s a great idea! “. But Khloé insisted: “It’s weird. Not agreeing, the momager replied to her daughter, “No, it’s not.” The mother-of-two, taking the matter further, said: “I don’t even know why we have to be buried. In the Bible it says we can’t be cremated, but I just want to be cremated. But like, why can’t we? “No, Kylie does not want me cremated,” Kris Jenner shared.

Are you put off by hearing the Kardashians-Jenner talking about life and death like that? In a confessional, Khloé said: “My family and I talk about wills, about death, we tell each other what our wishes would be if something terrible were to happen. If I’m in a coma, I still get my nails done once a week and it’s in my will because people are going to visit me. »

Returning to the phone call, the episode then sees Kris Jenner asking Kylie Jenner, “Remember when we were supposed to go pick out our mausoleum? “. As Kylie hesitantly responded, Khloe pointed out the size of their family, saying, “Do you know how many kids we have? How are we… We’re gonna need a whole lot of fucking stuff! To which Kris replied, “Yeah, exactly, we’ll have a whole thing!” But Kylie had another (unbelievable) idea. She said, “I think we should say, ‘We can only allow this number of generations here’; Kris then joked, “It’s like a club! No, you’re not on the list. »

Khloe Kardashian, used this example and insisted on her earlier point to be cremated. Kris Jenner’s youngest daughter, from her marriage to Robert Kardashian, said: “That’s why I think if we all get cremated, you go back to dust. You are one with the Earth. But if we all get buried, what if – like at Disneyland… I have all this money, I could buy this place, and then they just start building on top of things. »

Kris replied, “I would love to be at the foot of the Matterhorn,” while Khloé continued, “People always say, ‘It used to be an old cemetery,’ and then they say, ‘Oh no, my house is haunted. In a confessional, Kris joked, “Can you imagine being haunted by the Kardashians? It’s epic! »