Khloé Kardashian wants to have her breasts redone… Jennifer Garner is ready for Halloween…

October 20, 2022

Carla Bruni wishes her daughter a happy birthday

Giulia Sarkozy is 11 years old and for her mother, it’s party time. On Instagram, Carla Bruni enthusiastically celebrated the birthday of her daughter, born of her marriage to former French President Nicolas Sarkozy.

“Happy birthday my love… What a pleasure to be your mother for 11 years! “, she posted in the caption of a series of photos where the child appears with a masked face.

A message that the polyglot model copied in Italian and English in her post. Because Giulia Sarkozy, at 11, also speaks three languages. What to launch her in the footsteps of her father or her mother: fashion or politics?

Jennifer Garner has found her Halloween costume

Jennifer Garner is ready for Halloween. The actress, who seems to relish dressing up and scaring her neighbors and fans, posted a video on Instagram in which she can be seen having fun with the site’s features.

In the images, she appears in two different witch costumes, while her golden retriever Birdie poses ghostly by her side.

The star also takes the opportunity to thank her makeup artist, Fiona Stiles, who helped her perfect her creepy Carabosse fairy look. Halloween is 11 days away, but Jennifer Garner is a little early.