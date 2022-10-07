Khloe Kardashian wears backless SKIMS bodysuit after Kanye calls brand ‘too sexualized’

Image Credit: Mediapunch/Shutterstock

Khloe Kardashian38, don’t let anyone’s criticism keep her from looking her best! The Kardashians star stunned in a skintight black SKIMS bodysuit on her Instagram on October 7, after Kanye Westcomments on corporate imagery. Koko rocked the sexy backless ensemble with a pair of ultra-high boots that covered all of her legs. She captioned the photo with a series of emojis including black hearts, a ninja, a cat, a moon and a bomb. Khloe’s long blonde tresses also draped her body in loose beach curls.

See this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

The beautiful photo comes just a day later Kim KardashianYe’s ex came after Kim’s shapewear line during an interview with FoxNews host, Tucker-Carlson. This Thursday night, the “Famous” singer told Tucker he didn’t like SKIMS’ branding. “I had a lot of trouble with pictures or SKIMS,” Kanye, 45, said. “I felt like there was a lot of overly sexualized imagery and things that I wouldn’t want to see my wife – and certainly not my daughters – doing in the future to sell products. But it takes it to another level when it’s like, ‘OK, this is what my wife does, this is what she does for our kids.’

He also revealed that Joshua Kushner37, who is married to Kim’s friend Karlie Kloss, 30, reportedly owns 10% of SKIMS, the company Kanye developed with Kim. Notably, Ye said he only had five percent. “It doesn’t matter that they put that money in, for me to own it and not be known…” he added before talking about how he helped “establish” Kim. “I had to use my connections in fashion to establish Kim so fashionable people would say, ‘I’m ready to wear Kim’s line. ‘” More so, the father-of-four went on to share that SKIMS is “based on a lot of ideas from Yeezy,” the fashion company he started in 2009.

Kanye’s remarks about the 41-year-old brand come just a day after he got into an online feud with Khloe on Instagram. When Kanye accused the Kardashian family of allegedly alienating his daughter, Khloe was quick to comment in defense of her sister. ” Yes I love you. I don’t want to do it on social media, but YOU keep bringing it here,” she wrote on her post. “You are the father of my nieces and nephews and I try to be respectful but please STOP tearing down Kimberly and using our family when you want to deviate. Again with the anniversary story. Already enough. We all know the truth and in my opinion, everyone is fed up.

Hot Items Currently

The Grammy winner then captured Khloe’s comment and continued to argue with her. In his caption, he called her and Kim’s family “liars” and accused them of kidnapping his daughter, Chicago West, 4. “YOU LIE AND ARE LIARS, YOU FINALLY KIDNAPPED CHICAGO ON HER BIRTHDAY SO SHE CAN REMEMBER HER FATHER WAS NOT THERE,” Kanye wrote. Kim and Khloe have not publicly addressed her latest SKIMS comments as of this writing.