Khloé Kardashian: Why did she “break Caitlyn Jenner’s heart”?

Caitlyn Jenner is at her worst because of Khloé Kardashian. The tensions are palpable within the most famous clan of the USA.

Khloé Kardashian has just welcomed a baby boy. Unfortunately, not all clan members have had the chance to meet the newborn yet. Caitlyn Jenner is heartbroken. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Khloé Kardashian mom for the second time

There are always so many of you to follow the news surrounding Khloé Kardashian and his clan. For the past few weeks, the young woman has not ceased to be talked about.

And this, for the simple and good reason that the family has just grown. Eh yes ! A few years after the birth of her daughter, Kim’s sister has just welcomed a little boy.

Unfortunately, she has no intention of exposing the baby at this time. Very discreet since the birth of the latter, the pretty blonde did not even want to reveal the first name of her son. Much to the chagrin of his fans who are eagerly waiting to find out how is called True’s brother.

Anyway, everything seems to be going well in the little family. And according to information from a source close to Khloé Kardashian, the star would be fulfilled at all levels.

Interviewed by UsWeekly on August 8, she explained as follows: “ Khloé and the baby are fine. She is thrilled and soaks up everything. Everyone is happy to have the baby at home. »

She also added that Tristan Thompson’s ex has ” always wanted a baby boy and wanted to give True a brother”. And sue that star of the show The Kardashians ” taking time to adjust to being a mom of two now.” Indeed, the arrival of a new member is not always easy to manage.

And if everyone seems delighted with the birth of the little boy, Caitlyn Jenner has not yet had the chance to meet him. MCE TV tells you more!

Caitlyn Jenner disappointed with Khloe

Is there water in the gas between Caitlyn Jenner and Khloe Kardashian ? In any case, one thing is certain, it is that the young woman has not yet wished to present her son to the father of Kendall and Kylie.

So that the latter would have now heartbroken. In any case, said a source close to the clan during an interview with In Touch.

“Caitlyn is heartbroken that Khloé didn’t have her not invited to meet the baby and feel left out”she says. “She desperately wants to know her grandson. »

Indeed, since the divorce of his mother, Khloé Kardashian seems to have chose his side. In an episode of the show Keeping up with the Kardashians, Caitlyn had also made a scene with her stepdaughter because ofa real lack of support from him.

Tensions that do not seem to be appeased. It remains to be seen whether Caitlyn will soon have the chance to meet the youngest of the family.

In any case, one thing is certain, it is that there is atmosphere within the most famous clan of the United States.