Khloe Kardashian: why she chose to use a surrogate mother

“Do not put your body to the test even more severely”. This is how Khloe Kardashian would have supported her personal choice: that of having recourse to a surrogate mother for the birth of her second child – who will be a boy. The reality star, estranged from basketball player Tristan Thompson, had already been through three failed cycles of IVF before that.

“Medical reasons weighed into her decision to go with a surrogate, but not putting such a strain on her body was a huge motivation,” a source close to Khloe told Heat Magazine. “Kim and Khloe know their bodies are their ‘meal ticket’, they made a pact at the beginning of the year that they would do everything to be in the best shape possible and they threw themselves headlong into the project. “They are both constantly in the gym and spend thousands of dollars every month on their looks. They live to see jaws dropping with envy and admiration wherever they go.”

A strong worry

In 2021, relates the magazine Madame Figaro, Khloe Kardashian had also clarified that she would experience a “high-risk pregnancy” if she ever decided to carry the baby. Already the mother of a baby girl True (born in 2018), she said she was “incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing”.

The star of Keeping up with the Kardashians The 38-year-old would have experienced great concern or even “sustained anxiety” during this process, in particular at the idea that “something would go wrong”, notes the British magazine Glamor.

It was Kim Kardashian herself who encouraged her sister to use a surrogate mother, according to People. “Kim K.” reportedly “supported but also encouraged Khloé to find a surrogate” to deliver her second child, adding that “the love one has for one’s children is exactly the same.”

Recall that Kim Kardashian had decided to opt for a surrogate mother for the birth of two of her children, Psalm and Chicago. From now on, her sister Khloe as well as her relatives demand above all “kindness and intimacy in order to focus on her family”.