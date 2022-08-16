Khloé Kardashian will have sole custody of her baby boy?

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have welcomed a baby boy. According to the latest news, the businesswoman will have sole custody!

After getting True, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have decided to expand their beautiful family… Although separated! A few days ago, the two stars had a baby boy thanks to a surrogate mother. And it’s Kim’s sister who would have obtained sole custody. MCE TV reveals everything from A to Z.

Khloé Kardashian: End clap with Tristan Thompson

Over the years, Khloé Kardashian has become THE darling of the media. It all started with at Keeping Up With The Kardashians !

On screen, Kim Kardashian and her illustrious family unveiled all aspects of their private life. And there were often twists in the show.

Between betrayals, marriages or plastic surgery operations, it was constantly hectic. In any case, Khloé Kardashian had the merit of marking the viewers.

His good humor and memorable punchlines are unforgettable. Impossible to skip on his countless love stories!

For the purposes of filming, she did not hesitate to immortalize her union with Lamar Odom. After their divorce, Khloé Kardashian consoled herself in the arms of Tristan Thompson!

Together, the main stakeholders have moreover had a little True. But very quickly, Kris Jenner’s daughter realized her infidelities!

Worse… The famous basketball player failed with Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner’s ex-BFF. Since then, water has flowed under the bridges.

Now separated, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are getting organized best for co-parenting. And between them, it’s well and truly over!

The influencer obtains sole custody of her two children

Eh yes, Khloé Kardashian has several times bet on a backfire. But the young woman understood that Tristan Thompson was not made for her.

” I remember when he cheated on me just before I gave birth. And that I was still able to have her in the delivery room. So yes, it may seem strange from the outside, but when my daughter watches my videos… These videos will be as pure and perfect, she confided to Good Morning America.

However, Kim’s sister pointed out the sportsman was above all else “a good father” and ” a good person “. ” He’s just not the guy for me.” North’s aunt added.

On August 5, 2022, the duo had a baby boy thanks to a surrogate mother. Overall good news! Khloé Kardashian would have attended the birth while Tristan Thompson was babysitting her eldest.

For hollywoodlife, a source close to the Kardashian-Jenner clan has made some confidences about them. ” Khloé and Tristan agreed that Khloé will have legal custody and exclusive physics of their baby full time, we learn.

Obviously a well-considered choice! » Even though Khloé will have full custody of the baby, she is more than happy to have Tristan in their child’s life. as much as he wants “, said the anonymous source.

But also : ” Khloé isn’t worried about whether or not Tristan decides to be there for his baby. Because she has a lot of support. But Tristan definitely took an interest in being a very present father to his son and couldn’t be happier for the baby”. So everyone is on the same wavelength!