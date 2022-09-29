Khloé Kardashian worries her sisters over her weight loss after her split with Tristan Thompson

Kendall and Kylie Jenner, the half-sisters of Khloé Kardashian are worried for her following her weight loss which would be linked to her separation from Tristan Thompson.

Khloé Kardashian’s entourage has drawn attention to her weight loss as she goes through a difficult time following the cheating of her ex Tristan Thompson.

In the latest “Kardashians” episode airing Thursday, Kim Kardashian explains to Khloé that their half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner are worried about her health. “It’s not that I’m trying to report them, but they texted me and said they were a little worried about you because you’re really skinny,” Kim told her sister. .

” She is fine ”

Khloe was somewhat surprised to find that model Kendall was worried about her figure. Nevertheless Kim explained that she had reassured her stepsisters.

“I said to them, ‘No, girls, she’s fine. You have every right to be worried, but I’m telling you she’s fine. Kim then asked her sister how she felt about her breakup with Tristan Thompson, with whom Khloe had two children: True and her little brother whose name we do not yet know.

Indeed, the parents separated even before the birth of their son since the couple confirmed the end of their relationship in January 2022.

“Everyone has problems”

Faced with Kim’s question, Khloe replied that the situation was not easy: “I like to isolate myself and work things out on my own. Everyone has problems, so why would I bring them to everyone? “, replied the young woman of 38 years.

“Going through what I went through with Tristan was incredibly hard. The hardest part of all of this is training yourself to stop loving someone. It was my life for six years and we weren’t just a couple, we were truly best friends. He was my sparring buddy, we did all these things together,” she added on camera.