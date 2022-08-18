Khloe Kardashian’s 4-year-old daughter poses all in pink with a personalized Louis Vuitton mini bag

True Thompson, daughter of the youngest of the Kardashian clan, posed in an Instagram post from her mother on Wednesday August 17, where she presents her accessory from the French label.

She sees life in pink and in Louis Vuitton. Khloe Kardashian posted a series of photos of her 4-year-old daughter True Thompson on Wednesday, August 17. In the pictures, the little girl who opted for a 100% pink outfit consisting of a skirt, a tank top, Jibbitz fangs and heart-shaped sunglasses, poses as a future influencer. But what most marked her 268 million followers was her personalized Louis Vuitton handbag.

According to the official website of the French luxury brand, the model would cost 1760 dollars (1729 euros). But nothing is too good for the daughter of a Kardashian who was able to engrave her name in pink letters. Four letters that must have probably increased the price. “On Wednesdays we wear pink,” Kim Kardashian’s sister captioned, referencing the movie Lolita in spite of myself, in which Lindsay Lohan plays (2004).

A new member of the family

Earlier this month, Khloe Kardashian and her former boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, welcomed their second child, conceived via surrogate. The baby boy, whose first name remains unknown, “was conceived before it was revealed to Khloe and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else,” a source told People, July 13. The couple have been separated since January.

Kardashian family fans can’t wait for her face to finally appear on her mother’s Instagram account.