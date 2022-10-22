Khloe Kardashian’s Arms Look Thinner Than Ever In New Video, Raising Fan Concern Over Drastic Weight Loss

KHLOE Kardashian’s arms look smaller than ever in a new video as fans fret over her drastic weight loss.

Khloe’s family and Kardashian fans have expressed concern over the Hulu star’s declining frame.

Khloe, 38, took to her Instagram on Tuesday to announce the 5th annual open casting call for models to join the star’s Good American GOODSQUAD.

According to the denim brand’s website “We look for confidence in every size, every shape and every background!”

It seems Khloe’s favorite “height” and “shape” are pencil-thin, as the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum appeared skinnier than ever for the duration of the video.

She donned a form-fitting sleeveless top that accentuated her fragile figure and showed off her skinny arms.

The former E! The star also shared a series of promotional photos of herself wearing Good American clothing for the brand’s sixth anniversary.

The edit included several topless snaps of the Los Angeles native alum wearing the brand’s denim jeans.

The photos, many of which were taken recently, showed Khloe’s lean waist, slender physique and shrunken arms.

One such photo featured the Good American co-founder sporting a blonde beach cut as she posed to show off her profile.

The denim jeans hang loosely around her hips while Khloe’s back bones stand out clearly from the star’s slender frame.

Another photo shows a brunette Khloe wearing only blue jeans outside.

The pants are tight around her tiny waist as her arm covers her bare chest.

SMALL SIZE

Earlier this week, Khloe showed off her petite waist again by posing in baggy jeans.

The photo, which was posted on Monday, showed Khloe flaunting her toned muscles and cleavage as she crossed her arms and pouted.

She was draped in baggy denim pants with a denim jacket slung over her shoulder.

The mum-of-two’s waistline appeared super slim in the oversized jeans.

Fans saw this image before when the entrepreneur posted photos from a Good American promotional shoot on social media in August.

She shared this snap to her Instagram Stories on Monday to let her fans know about the brand’s upcoming anniversary sale.

As previously mentioned, Good American is celebrating six years since Khloe launched the brand with business partner Emma Grede in 2016.

The brand has focused on inclusive sizes since its inception and offers all of its jeans in sizes ranging from 00 to 24.

However, Khloe has repeatedly raised concerns in recent months about her weight loss.

ARE YOU OK?

The Kardashian star appears to have lost weight dramatically amid her ex Tristan Thompson’s child love scandal last year, and the subsequent birth of their second baby via surrogate in August.

A recent episode of the Hulu series saw Kim, 41, also express family concerns for the youngest of three sisters.

“You look very skinny,” Kim told Khloe during sweet conversation.

She continued: “I will say Kendall and Kylie, not that I’m trying to take them out, but they texted me and said they were a little worried about you because you’re really skinny. I said, ‘I think she’s a little stressed, and I think she…'”

But Khloe seemed shocked to hear that, interrupting with, “And Kendall said it? The model?”

Kim replied, “Kendall said so, so I said, ‘No, guys, she’s fine.

“And I said, ‘You have absolutely every right to be concerned, but I’m telling you, she’s fine. “”

Despite Kim’s reassurances, Khloe’s fans have continued to voice their concerns as she shows off her slender physique with bikini and underwear photos on social media.

Fans also shared their concerns for Kim after claiming to have lost 21 pounds over the summer.

