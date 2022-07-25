Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy Tristan Thompson reunites with rarely seen son as exes expect second child via surrogate

TRISTAN Thompson has reunited with his rarely seen son Prince, five, after partying while expecting a second baby with Khloe Kardashian.

The controversial basketball star has three baby mamas and three children, as his fourth is on the way with Khloe via surrogate.

Tristan showed off his son in a cute selfie and spent weeks at wild parties.

The youngster, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig, and Tristan both wore plain white t-shirts and huge smiles on their faces.

Tristan captioned his message: “Correspondent”.

Tristan also shares son Theo with Maralee Nichols, who he once had an affair with Khloe.

He would not have met or financially supported his son, born in December.

Since Khloe and Tristan may be weeks or days away from welcoming their surrogate child, he threw shade at his baby mama.

He insisted that “nothing is promised to you” and that he owes her nothing in a scathing message.

Moments earlier, fans were convinced that Khloe, 38, had hinted that they had already welcomed their surrogate child in a cryptic post.

Tristan, 31, took to Instagram in a shocking post.

He cryptically wrote: “1. Nothing is promised to you.

“2. No one owes you anything.

“3. You have all the responsibility in your life. »

He concluded, “Understand these three rules as soon as possible and realize that independence is the way to go.

Moments earlier, Khloe had her own cryptic social media post.

Against a panoramic video of her vacation in Italy, Khloe posted, “Be grateful. Be grateful that you don’t already have everything you desire. If so, what would there be to hope for?

“Be grateful when you don’t know something, because it gives you the opportunity to learn.

“Be grateful for the hard times. During these times, you grow.

“Be grateful for your limitations because they give you opportunities for improvement. »

Fans wondered if Khloe’s new ‘blessing’ could be a major clue that her new baby has arrived.

Khloe has always wanted a baby brother for her four-year-old daughter True, who she already shares with Tristan.

Meanwhile, the NBA star has been criticized over the years for not spending enough time with the three children he shares with three separate baby mamas.

Moments before Khloe and Tristan welcome their new child, he was spotted partying in France.

Tristan arrived in Saint-Tropez, France, for an exclusive party, according to PageSix.

The Chicago Bulls player was invited to a secret party for Italian-born Swiss billionaire businessman Ernesto Bertarelli.

The guest list included Canadian rapper Drake, Hollywood actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire.

The Saint-Tropez rager, launched by the Company’s founder Richie Akiva, was described in the publication as a “burning” hotspot.

Another source mentioned that the “epic estate,” which overlooked the water, was where Tristan “hung out with an army of models.”

The athlete was also recently spotted with a mystery woman at a party in Greece.

Tristan held the unidentified woman’s hand during a romantic walk in Mykonos.

4

4