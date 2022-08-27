Khloe Kardashian’s best friend slams star’s ex Tristan Thompson and says he ‘stripped his fame’ after cheating scandal

KHLOE Kardashian’s best friend has hit out at the reality TV star’s ex, Tristan Thompson, slamming him for denying his happiness.

Malika Haqq said Tristan’s cheating drama had a noticeable impact on Khloe, especially as the two had just welcomed a new baby together via surrogate.

Appearing on the ‘Reality With the King’ podcast, the Hollywood Divas actress revealed Khloe is doing about as well as you’d expect for someone in her situation.

“She’s not the first woman to endure adversity in a relationship,” Malika, 39, shared.

But she added that the Kardashian star also felt deprived of what should be happy times, especially with her new child.

“There are moments of glory that are only meant to be moments of glory that have been stripped from him,” Malika continued. “And it’s really sad. »

Earlier this month, Khloe, 38, took her first steps towards normality, when she stepped out for the first time since welcoming her new son with Tristan, 31.

The Hulu star confirmed that she and her ex welcomed a second child via surrogate last month.

The baby was conceived shortly before Khloe learned that Tristan had cheated on her with his mistress Maralee in December.

Khloe and the NBA star dated from 2016 to 2021.

Tristan fathered a child with Maralee following their affair, and Khloe ended her relationship with him for good after hearing the news.

Since then, the founder of Good American Jeans has been juggling her job and her life as a single mother, after sending Tristan to pack her bags.

On the podcast, Malika said she was there to support her friend and her growing family.

“We can all sit here and say some shit should never happen, but it does and I think that’s when you have to remember who’s the priority – and it’s those babies. . »

When Khloe finally ventured out for the first time in months, Malika was with her.

“She’s definitely one of the strongest people I know, because she’s got a good head on her shoulders,” the Famously Single alum said.

“Faith is something else, and she has a lot of it. I will tell you everything.

