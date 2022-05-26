Khloe Kardashian’s big confession about Tristan Thompson, at the bottom of the hole!

Tristan Thompson generated quite a bad buzz some time ago, by being guilty of infidelity to Khloe Kardashian. The young woman returned to the subject recently, revealing in particular the nature of her current relationship with the former Cleveland player.

The least we can say is that 2021-22 has not been an easy time for Tristan Thompson. the NBA champion with the Cavs had the shortest playing time of his career this season, in addition to being shuffled between three teams. Worse than that, his current team, Chicago, should not renew him and he is not sure that he will still receive many offers this summer. And again, we are only talking about his problems on the ground…

Indeed, the situation is even worse away from the prosecution, after he humiliated his girlfriend Khloe Kardashian a few months ago by making a child behind his back. The relationship between the two is also over, according to the words of the latter during a recent interview. There would be nothing romantic between them anymore, but the TV star hasn’t completely cut ties, as she explained:

Khloe: “He’s a good person, but not a good companion”

It’s sad because when you think about it, there’s so many good things about him too, but no one can see them because they’re all overshadowed by, well, all the personal stuff that happened between he and I. People make mistakes. He’s a good person, but not a good partner for me.

I want everyone to still have a chance to be happy and have a good life. So I never encourage anyone to jump on the bandwagon, but I also think people can have their own feelings and do what they want, but he will always be in my life because of True (the daughter of the couple, note). He’s an awesome dad, and his relationship with True is all I really need to focus on.

Remember that the member of the Kardashian clan is not in her first relationship with an NBA athlete, having been the companion of Lamar Odom between 2009 and 2013. She had even been in the front row when the former Laker had finished in the coma, following a crack overdose. The relationship between her and TT has also been tumultuous for a while, since the interior had already cheated on him in 2019, before getting back together during the pandemic.

This time around however, there seems to be no chance for the big man to reunite with his original relationship with the young woman, although they are now on friendly terms. In this way, he could avoid more drama around his person, which could have lowered his rating on the market even more. Free of any contract this summer, the veteran will have to prove to the leaders that he is worth pursuing. What can we turn the page for good?

Khloe Kardashian does not want to keep any animosity between her and Tristan Thompson, preferring to focus on her relationship with their daughter. Under these conditions, it is probably the best thing to do for all parties concerned.