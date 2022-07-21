Khloe Kardashian’s Black Latex Catsuit: Photos – Hollywood Life

Entertainment

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit Gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: A Fashion Anthology" exhibition, at New York2022 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala, New York, USA - May 02, 2022
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim and Khloe Kardashian leave after dinner with Kylie Jenner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian BACKGRID USA 20 JULY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Images containing children Please pixelate face before Publication*
Khloe KardashianHulu's 'The Kardashians' FYC Event, Hollywood, California, USA - June 15, 2022
Image Credit: NGRE/BACKGRID

Khloe Kardashian seems to be doing very well after a video of Tristan Thompson holding hands with a mystery woman, and she proved it when she rocked a sexy, skin-tight black latex catsuit in Santa Monica. The 38-year-old showed off her toned figure in the onesie as she stepped out with Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

Khloe Kardashian
Kim and Khloe Kardashian looked fabulous at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica when they wore these form-fitting black outfits. Kim wore a plunging zip-up bodysuit tucked into high-waisted, loose-fitting Balenciaga track pants, with black sunglasses and pointed heels. Khloe opted for a tight, long-sleeved black latex catsuit with sheer black lace Gucci gloves, pointed booties and sunglasses. (NGRE/BACKGRID)

Khloe’s extremely sexy catsuit showed off her toned figure and the long-sleeved black latex one-piece featured a turtleneck and tight lining around her waist and hips. She accessorized her tight ensemble with a dazzling silver Balenciaga handbag, black rectangular sunglasses, sheer black lace Gucci gloves and dangle earrings. As for her glam, Khloe slicked her hair back into a low bun and added a glossy pink lip.

Also in attendance was Kim, who wore a black metallic long-sleeved skintight bodysuit with a plunging V-neckline tucked into a pair of high-waisted, loose-fitting black Balenciaga sweatpants. Meanwhile, Kylie wore a white mini dress with a peplum top and a tight, pearly mini skirt.

Ever since video surfaced of Tristan holding hands with a mystery woman in Greece, the internet has been buzzing. Khloe’s rep revealed the couple are expecting a second child, conceived via surrogate in November. Although Khloe hasn’t addressed the video, she seems to be handling it gracefully.

Since the video, Khloe has posted a slew of sexy photos on her Instagram and one of our favorites was her American candy pink thong bikini. She posted a picture of herself in the ocean wearing the two-piece with an oversized straw hat and black sunglasses.

Source link

