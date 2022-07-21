Khloe Kardashian’s Black Latex Catsuit: Photos – Hollywood Life

See the gallery





Image Credit: NGRE/BACKGRID

Khloe Kardashian seems to be doing very well after a video of Tristan Thompson holding hands with a mystery woman, and she proved it when she rocked a sexy, skin-tight black latex catsuit in Santa Monica. The 38-year-old showed off her toned figure in the onesie as she stepped out with Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

Khloe’s extremely sexy catsuit showed off her toned figure and the long-sleeved black latex one-piece featured a turtleneck and tight lining around her waist and hips. She accessorized her tight ensemble with a dazzling silver Balenciaga handbag, black rectangular sunglasses, sheer black lace Gucci gloves and dangle earrings. As for her glam, Khloe slicked her hair back into a low bun and added a glossy pink lip.

Also in attendance was Kim, who wore a black metallic long-sleeved skintight bodysuit with a plunging V-neckline tucked into a pair of high-waisted, loose-fitting black Balenciaga sweatpants. Meanwhile, Kylie wore a white mini dress with a peplum top and a tight, pearly mini skirt.

Ever since video surfaced of Tristan holding hands with a mystery woman in Greece, the internet has been buzzing. Khloe’s rep revealed the couple are expecting a second child, conceived via surrogate in November. Although Khloe hasn’t addressed the video, she seems to be handling it gracefully.

Since the video, Khloe has posted a slew of sexy photos on her Instagram and one of our favorites was her American candy pink thong bikini. She posted a picture of herself in the ocean wearing the two-piece with an oversized straw hat and black sunglasses.